Flyers-Bruins Sums

Philadelphia 1 0 3—4 Boston 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Leier 1 (Simmonds, Vorobyov), 5:21. Penalties_Sanheim, PHI, (holding), 9:42; Marchand, BOS, (roughing), 17:29; Simmonds, PHI, (high sticking), 18:07.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Laughton, PHI, (cross checking), 2:35; Myers, PHI, (interference), 9:09.

Third Period_2, Boston, Donato 1 (Pastrnak, Vaakanainen), 5:10 (pp). 3, Philadelphia, Raffl 1 (Lehtera), 6:48 (sh). 4, Philadelphia, Simmonds 1 (Vorobyov, Myers), 14:12. 5, Philadelphia, Raffl 2 (Lehtera, Leier), 18:39. Penalties_Couturier, PHI, (hooking), 3:36; Lindblom, PHI, (delay of game), 6:37; McAvoy, BOS, (slashing), 9:59.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-3-14_24. Boston 6-14-7_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 6.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 1-0-0 (27 shots-26 saves). Boston, Rask 0-1-0 (24-20).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:23.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.