Flyers-Rangers Sums

Philadelphia 3 2 1—6 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Lindblom 1 (Knight, Laughton), 2:10. 2, Philadelphia, Knight 1 (Laughton, Lindblom), 7:11. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Beleskey 1 (Smith), 13:05. 4, Philadelphia, Lindblom 2 (Knight, Laughton), 18:30. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Spooner 1, 19:21 (pp). Penalties_Vorobyov, PHI, (hooking), 3:05; Fontaine, NYR, (interference), 13:17; Hagg, PHI, (cross checking), 19:08; Namestnikov, NYR, (tripping), 20:00.

Second Period_6, Philadelphia, Weise 1 (Giroux, Brennan), 0:29 (pp). 7, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 1 (Zibanejad, Spooner), 2:31 (pp). 8, Philadelphia, Rubtsov 1 (Weal, Twarynski), 5:33 (pp). Penalties_Weal, PHI, (hooking), 1:33; Aube-Kubel, PHI, (slashing), 1:33; Hajek, NYR, (holding), 4:31; Weal, PHI, (slashing), 15:02.

Third Period_9, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 1 (Gilmour, Buchnevich), 3:05. 10, Philadelphia, Vorobyov 1 (Weise), 15:02. Penalties_Namestnikov, NYR, (slashing), 0:16; Aube-Kubel, PHI, (hooking), 5:44.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-15-2_32. N.Y. Rangers 13-9-7_29.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 2 of 4; N.Y. Rangers 2 of 9.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 1-0-0 (13 shots-11 saves), Hart 0-0-0 (27-25). N.Y. Rangers, Tokarski 0-0-0 (11-10), Lundqvist 0-1-0 (22-17).

A_12,159 (18,006). T_2:37.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Conor O’Donnell. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Jesse Marquis.

