Flyers top Islanders behind Stolarz’s 31 saves

Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves to lead the visiting Philadelphia Flyers to a 5-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Stolarz played the entire game in place of Alex Lyon, who suffered a lower-body injury during warmups.

James de Haas, Carsen Twarynski, Phil Varone, Danick Martel and Jori Lehtera scored for Philadelphia.

Robin Lehner allowed four goals on 22 shots in the first two periods. Christopher Gibson played the third and made seven saves.

David Quenneville scored New York’s lone goal.

BRUINS 5, CAPITALS 2

In Washington, Zach Senyshyn scored twice to spark Boston.

Cameron Hughes, Jakub Lauko and Sean Kuraly also scored for the Bruins.

Dan Vladar stopped 31 of 33 shots.

Riley Barber and Matt Niskanen scored for Washington.

Braden Holtby made six saves, and Ilya Samsonov stopped eight shots.

BLUE JACKETS 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

In Columbus, J-F Berube and Joseph Raaymakers combined for 21 saves to lift the Blue Jackets over Chicago.

Berube, who started, made 14 saves on 15 shots before being replaced by Raaymakers in the third. Raaymakers stopped all seven shots he faced.

Zac Dalpe, Alexander Wennberg, Cam Atkinson and Liam Foudy scored for the Blue Jackets.

Chicago led 1-0 on Alexandre Fortin’s goal 53 seconds into the game.

The Blackhawks’ Cam Ward made 13 saves before being replaced by Collin Delia, who finished with 14 stops.

SABRES 3, PENGUINS 2

In Buffalo, Jake McCabe and Jack Michael scored 7:38 apart in the second period to help the Sabres beat Pittsburgh.

Vladimir Sobotka also scored for Buffalo.

Carton Hutton started for the Sabres and made 14 saves in two periods. Scott Wedgewood stopped 10 of 12 shots in the third.

Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for the Penguins, who got late third-period goals from Will O’Neill and Juuso Riikola.

HURRICANES 4, LIGHTNING 1

In Tampa, Andrei Svechnikov, the second overall pick in June’s draft, scored a goal and had an assist to lead the Hurricanes past Tampa Bay.

Michael Cajkovsky, Lucas Wallmark and Valentin Zykov also scored for the Hurricanes.

Carolina starting goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped all nine shots he faced in his half of the game before replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic, who stopped seven of eight shots.

Mathieu Joseph scored Tampa Bay’s only goal.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves and played the entire game in goal for the Lightning.

STARS 5, BLUES 3

Rope Hintz, Tyler Seguin, Jason Spezza and Alex Radulov scored third-period goals to help the Stars rally past St. Louis in Dallas.

Radulov also scored the game-opening goal 4:29 into the second period.

Ben Bishop stopped all 16 shots he faced in his half of the game for Dallas before being replaced by Landon Bow, who made 19 saves on 22 shots.

Jordan Kyrou, Dmitrij Jaskin and Pat Maroon scored for St. Louis.

St. Louis starter Chad Johnson made 15 saves on 16 shots in the first two periods. Jordan Binnington played the third, and allowed three goals on eight shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, AVALANCHE 1

In Denver, Zach Fucale made 24 saves to lead the Golden Knights over the Avalanche.

Brandon Pirri, Erik Brannstrom, Alex Tuch, Reid Duke and Erik Paula scored for the Golden Knights. Brannstrom finished with a goal and an assist, while Paul Stastny and Tomas Hyka each had two assists.

Avalanche starting goaltender Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves on 24 shots in the first two periods. Spencer Martin allowed two goals on six shots in the third.

Ryan Graves scored Colorado’s lone goal.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, SENATORS 1

Newcomer John Tavares had two goals and an assist to lead Toronto past Ottawa in Lucan, Ontario.

Mitch Marner chipped in with a goal and two assists for the Leafs, while Andreas Borgman also scored. Ryan Dzingel replied for the Senators, who held a 35-30 edge in shots.

Tavares spent nine seasons with the New York Islanders before signing with Toronto over the summer.

The game was played at the Lucan Community Memorial Centre in the southwest corner of Ontario.

COYOTES 4 (SS), KINGS 2 (SS)

COYOTES 4 (SS), KINGS 3 (SS)

In Glendale, Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists to jump start the Arizona Coyotes to a win over the Los Angeles Kings in a split squad game.

Alex Galchenyuk scored two goals, and Richard Panik and Vinnie Hinostroza added one each.

Arizona starter Antti Raanta made 18 saves in two periods, and Hunter Miska recorded nine saves in the third.

Los Angeles goaltenders Jack Campbell and Peter Budaj split the game. Campbell allowed all four Coyotes goals on 22 shots, while Budaj made nine saves on nine shots.

Jeff Carter scored twice for the Kings.

In Los Angeles, Lawson Crouse’s tiebreaking goal with 1:18 left in regulation lifted the Coyotes.

Brendan Perlini, Conor Garland and Nate Schnarr also scored for Arizona.

Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper played the entire game, and recorded 38 saves.

Alec Martinez, Drew Doughty and Dustin Brown scored for the Kings.

Jonathan Quick and Cal Peterson each played half the game in goal for Los Angeles. Quick finished with nine saves on 11 shots, while Peterson stopped 12 of 14.

SHARKS 4, DUCKS 1

Ivan Chekhovich scored twice to lead the host Sharks.

Rourke Chartier and Barclay Goodrow added goals for San Jose.

Antoine Bibeau played the entire game in goal for the Sharks, and made 21 saves.

Jared Coreau and Kevin Boyle split time in goal for the Ducks. Coreau stopped 18 of 19 shots, while Boyle made 18 saves on 20 shots.

Anton Rodin scored Anaheim’s lone goal.

OILERS 4, CANUCKS 2

Ty Rattie scored twice and teammates Caleb Jones and Jesse Puljujarvi added goals for visiting Edmonton.

Rattie scored in the second and third periods.

Sven Baertschi and Nikolay Goldobin scored for the Canucks, who had a 37-38 advantage in shots.

Anders Nilsson earned the win in nets for Edmonton.

