For 17, by 17: Stoneman Douglas wins football home opener

September 8, 2018 6:35 am
 
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Marjory Stoneman Douglas’s first home football game of the season paid tribute to the 17 victims of the February massacre on its campus, with the number 17 displayed on the field and on every player’s helmet.

The tributes carried over to the scoreboard.

Douglas beat South Broward on Friday night — by exactly 17 points, 23-6.

“It’s the 17 angels,” running back Brian Smith said. “They’re watching us.”

The Eagles are playing this season to honor the victims of the Feb. 14 shootings, especially assistant coach Aaron Feis — who died while using his body as a shield to protect students.

“We’ve all been through a lot, and we owe it to each other,” Smith said. “And we owe it to them.”

Douglas is now 2-0 on the season.

