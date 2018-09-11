Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Former Denmark forward apologizes for Copenhagen episode

September 11, 2018 10:12 am
 
OSLO, Norway (AP) — Former Denmark international Niklas Bendtner has apologized for an episode over the weekend in which a cab driver in Copenhagen reportedly broke his jaw.

The Rosenborg forward says he had been “involved in a very unpleasant situation at around 2 a.m. Sunday. I am of course extremely sorry about that the outcome.”

Bendtner’s lawyer told Danish media that his client is innocent of any wrongdoing. The cab company says it has handed a video of the episode over to the police.

Bendtner’s girlfriend said on Instagram that the player had acted in self-defense after a quarrel over the fare.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

