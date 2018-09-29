Listen Live Sports

Former Maple Leafs forward Greg Terrion dies at 58

September 29, 2018 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
TORONTO (AP) — Greg Terrion, the former NHL forward who played six seasons for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1980s, has died. He was 58.

The Maple Leafs confirmed Terrion’s death Saturday.

Terrion, from Marmora, had 93 goals and 150 assists in 561 NHL games in eight seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Maple Leafs. He had two goals and nine assists in 35 playoff games.

