Former NBA player avoids jail in beating of teen

September 26, 2018 2:41 pm
 
TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut high school basketball star who had a brief NBA career has avoided prison for his role in the beating of a 15-year-old boy.

The Republican American reports Jordan Williams received a five-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty Tuesday under the Alford doctrine to risk of injury to a minor. That means while not agreeing with the state’s case, he acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict.

Prosecutors say the 27-year-old Williams was among five people who attacked the boy in November 2016 over a botched drug deal.

Williams denied participating in the beating but apologized to the victim for failing to stop the attack.

Williams starred at Torrington High School, went on to the University of Maryland, and played for the New Jersey Nets in the 2011-2012 season.

