Former NFL running back charged with rape in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been charged with rape in Wichita.

KAKE-TV reports Randle was charged Tuesday with two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, seven counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated battery. He also was charged with a probation violation. His probation was revoked in two other cases.

Randle was arrested Friday after police were called to an apartment complex, where a 28-year-old woman said Randle had sexually assaulted her.

A judge set his bond at $500,000 and ordered Randle back in court Sept. 27.

Randle has been arrested numerous times in the last several years. He was sentenced to probation in June for a fight at a house party in February 2016.

