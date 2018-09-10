Formula One Points Leaders

Through Sept. 2

1. Lewis Hamilton, 256

2. Sebastian Vettel, 226

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 164

4. Valtteri Bottas, 159

Advertisement

5. Max Verstappen, 130

6. Daniel Ricciardo, 118

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 52

8. Kevin Magnussen, 49

9. Sergio Perez, 46

10. Esteban Ocon, 45

11. Fernando Alonso, 44

12. Carlos Sainz, 34

13. Pierre Gasly, 28

14. Romain Grosjean, 27

15. Charles Leclerc, 13

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8

17. Lance Stroll, 6

18. Marcus Ericsson, 6

19. Brendon Hartley, 2

20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.