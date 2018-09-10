Formula One Points Leaders

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
1. Lewis Hamilton, 256
2. Sebastian Vettel, 226
3. Kimi Raikkonen, 164
4. Valtteri Bottas, 159
5. Max Verstappen, 130
6. Daniel Ricciardo, 118
7. Nico Hulkenberg, 52
8. Kevin Magnussen, 49
9. Sergio Perez, 46
10. Esteban Ocon, 45
11. Fernando Alonso, 44
12. Carlos Sainz, 34
13. Pierre Gasly, 28
14. Romain Grosjean, 27
15. Charles Leclerc, 13
16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8
17. Lance Stroll, 6
18. Marcus Ericsson, 6
19. Brendon Hartley, 2
20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1
