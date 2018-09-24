Formula One Points Leaders

Through Sept. 16

1. Lewis Hamilton, 281

2. Sebastian Vettel, 241

3. Kimi Raikkonen, 174

4. Valtteri Bottas, 171

5. Max Verstappen, 148

6. Daniel Ricciardo, 126

7. Nico Hulkenberg, 53

8. Fernando Alonso, 50

9. Kevin Magnussen, 49

10. Sergio Perez, 46

11. Esteban Ocon, 45

12. Carlos Sainz, 38

13. Pierre Gasly, 28

14. Romain Grosjean, 27

15. Charles Leclerc, 15

16. Stoffel Vandoorne, 8

17. Lance Stroll, 6

18. Marcus Ericsson, 6

19. Brendon Hartley, 2

20. Sergey Sirotkin, 1

