Free Agent Signings

NEW YORK (AP) — The 140 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, letter agreements for major league contracts are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (7) — Re-signed Craig Gentry, of, to a $900,000, one-year contract; signed Andrew Cashner, rhp, Texas, to a $16 million, two-year contract; re-signed Chris Tillman, rhp, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Colby Rasmus, of, Tampa Bay, to a $3 million, one-year contract; re-signed Pedro Alvarez, dh-1b, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Danny Valencia, 1b-3b, Seattle, to a $1.2 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Cobb, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $57 million, four-year contract.

BOSTON (4) — Re-signed Mitch Moreland, 1b, to a $13 million, two-year contract; re-signed Eduardo Nunez, inf, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed J.D. Martinez, of, Arizona, to a $110 million, five-year contract; signed Brandon Phillips, 2b, Los Angeles Angels, to a $600,000, one-year contract.

CLEVELAND (6) — Signed Yonder Alonso, 1b, Seattle, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Ryan Hanigan, c, Colorado, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him; signed Rajai Davis, of, Boston, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Matt Belisle, rhp, Minnesota, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Mike Napoli, 1b, Texas, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million) and released him; signed Melky Cabrera, of, Kansas City, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (3) — Signed Welington Castillo, c, Baltimore, to a $15 million, two-year contract; signed Miguel Gonzalez, rhp, Texas, to a $4.75 million, one-year contract; signed Hector Santiago, lhp, Minnesota, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (2) — Signed Alexi Amarista, inf, Colorado, to a minor league contract ($750,000) and released him; signed Francisco Liriano, lhp, Houston, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (1) — Signed Joe Smith, rhp, Cleveland, to a $15 million, two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (8) — Re-signed Alcides Escobar, ss, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Blaine Boyer, rhp, Boston, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Saunders, of, Toronto, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him; signed Lucas Duda, 1b, Tampa Bay, to a $3.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jon Jay, of, Chicago Cubs, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Ricky Nolasco, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him; re-signed Mike Moustakas, 3b, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract; signed Clay Buchholz, rhp, Philadelphia, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Signed Zack Cozart, inf, Cincinnati, to a $38 million, three-year contract; signed Rene Rivera, c, Chicago Cubs, to a $2.8 million, one-year contract; signed Chris Young, of, Boston, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Jesse Chavez, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (8) — Signed Michael Pineda, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Fernando Rodney, rhp, Arizona, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed Zach Duke, lhp, St. Louis, to a $2.15 million, one-year contract; signed Addison Reed, rhp, Boston, to a $16.75 million, two-year contract; signed Anibal Sanchez, rhp, Detroit, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract and released him; signed Erick Aybar, ss, San Diego, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him; signed Logan Morrison, 1b, Tampa Bay, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract; signed Lance Lynn, rhp, St. Louis, to a $12 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (3) — Re-signed CC Sabathia, lhp, to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Adam Lind, 1b, Washington, to a minor league contract ($2 million) and released him; signed Neil Walker, inf, Milwaukee, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

OAKLAND (4) — Signed Yusmeiro Petit, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Jonathan Lucroy, c, Colorado, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract; signed Trevor Cahill, rhp, Kansas City, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Brett Anderson, lhp, Toronto, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

SEATTLE (5) — Re-signed Hisashi Iwakuma, rhp, to a minor league contract ($2.5 million) and released him; signed Juan Nicasio, rhp, St. Louis, to a $17 million, two-year contract; re-signed Gordon Beckham, inf, to a minor league contract ($800,000) and released him; signed Ichiro Suzuki, of, Miami, on a $750,000, one-year contract; signed Jayson Werth, of, Washington, to a minor league contract ($1 million).

TAMPA BAY (3) — Re-signed Sergio Romo, rhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Dustin McGowan, rhp, Miami, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him; signed Carlos Gomez, of, Texas, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (6) — Signed Doug Fister, rhp, Boston, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tony Barnette, rhp, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Mike Minor, lhp, Kansas City, to a $28 million, three-year contract; signed Bartolo Colon, rhp, Minnesota, to a $1.75 million, one-year contract; signed Darwin Barney, 2b, Toronto, to a minor league contract ($1,125,000) and released him; signed Trevor Plouffe, 3b, Tampa Bay, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million) and released him.

TORONTO (5) — Signed Curtis Granderson, of, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Craig Breslow, lhp, Cleveland, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him; signed Jaime Garcia, lhp, New York Yankees, to an $8 million, one-year contract; signed Seung-Hwan Oh, rhp, St. Louis, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Clippard, rhp, Houston, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (4) — Signed Fernando Salas, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Avila, c, Chicago Cubs, to an $8.25 million, two-year contract; re-signed Jorge De La Rosa, lhp, to a $2.25 million, one-year contract; signed Jarrod Dyson, of, Seattle, to a $7.5 million, two-year contract.

ATLANTA (3) — Signed Chris Stewart, c, Atlanta, to a $575,000, one-year contract; signed Peter Moylan, rhp, Kansas City, to a $575,000, one-year contract; signed Jose Bautista, of, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (6) — Signed Tyler Chatwood, rhp, Colorado, to a $38 million, three-year contract; signed Brandon Morrow, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $21 million, two-year contract; signed Steve Cishek, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $13 million, two-year contract; re-signed Brian Duensing, lhp, to a $7 million, two-year contract; signed Yu Darvish, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $126 million, six-year contract; signed Peter Bourjos, of, Tampa Bay, to a minor league contract ($1.45 million) and released him.

CINCINNATI (4) — Signed David Hernandez, rhp, Arizona, to a $5 million, two-year contract; signed Cliff Pennington, inf, Los Angeles Angels, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract; signed Oliver Perez, lhp, Washington, to a minor league contract ($1.25 million) and released him; signed Ben Revere, of, Los Angeles Angels, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him.

COLORADO (6) — Signed Chris Iannetta, c, Arizona, to an $8.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Jake McGee, lhp, to a $27 million, three-year contract; signed Bryan Shaw, rhp, Cleveland, to a $27 million, three-year contract; signed Wade Davis, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $52 million, three-year contract; re-signed Carlos Gonzalez, of, to a $5 million, one-year contract; agreed to terms with Matt Holliday, of, New York Yankees, on a $545,000, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Re-signed Chase Utley, 2b, to a $2 million, two-year contract.

MIAMI (1) — Signed Cameron Maybin, of, Houston, to a $3.25 million, one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE (6) — Signed Yovani Gallardo, rhp, Seattle, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Jhoulys Chacin, rhp, San Diego, to a $15.5 million, two-year contract; signed Boone Logan, lhp, Cleveland, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Lorenzo Cain, of, Kansas City, to an $80 million, five-year contract; signed Matt Albers, rhp, Washington, to a $5 million, two-year contract; signed Wade Miley, lhp, Baltimore, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (6) — Signed Jose Lobaton, c, Washington, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract; signed Anthony Swarzak, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Jay Bruce, of, Cleveland, to a $39 million, three-year contract; re-signed Jose Reyes, inf, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Todd Frazier, 3b, New York Yankees, to a $17 million, two-year contract; signed Jason Vargas, lhp, Kansas City, to a $16 million, two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (7) — Signed Tommy Hunter, rhp, Tampa Bay, to an $18 million, two-year contract; signed Pat Neshek, rhp, Colorado, to a $16.25 million, two-year contract; signed Carlos Santana, 1b, Cleveland, to a $60 million, three-year contract; signed Adam Rosales, inf, Arizona, to a minor league contract ($1.75 million) and released him; signed Ryan Flaherty, 2b, Baltimore, to a minor league contract ($1.9 million) and released him; signed Fernando Abad, lhp, Boston, to a minor league contract ($2.5 million) and released him; signed Jake Arrieta, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $75 million, three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (1) — Signed Daniel Nava, of, Philadelphia, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him.

ST. LOUIS (4) — Signed Luke Gregerson, rhp, Houston, to an $11 million, two-year contract; signed Bud Norris, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Jason Motte, rhp, Atlanta, to a minor league contract ($1 million) and released him; signed Greg Holland, rhp, Colorado, to a $14 milliion, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (4) — Re-signed Jordan Lyles, rhp, to a $1 million, one-year contract; re-signed Craig Stammen, rhp, to a $4.5 million, two-year contract; signed Eric Hosmer, 1b, Kansas City, to a $144 million, seven-year contract; signed A.J. Ellis, c, Miami, to a $1.25 million, one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (5) — Re-signed Nick Hundley, c, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Austin Jackson, of, Cleveland, to a $6 million, two-year contract; signed Andres Blanco, inf, Philadelphia, to a minor league contract ($1.1 million) and released him; signed Gregor Blanco, of, Arizona, to a $1 million, one-year contract; signed Tony Watson, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $9 million, two-year contract.

WASHINGTON (9) — Re-signed Ryan Raburn, of, to a minor league contract ($800,000) and released him; re-signed Brandon Kintzler, rhp, to a $10 million, two-year contract; re-signed Edwin Jackson, rhp, to a minor league contract ($1.5 million) and released him; re-signed Howie Kendrick, of-2b, to a $7 million, two-year contract; signed Miguel Montero, c, Toronto, to a $1.3 million, one-year contract; signed Joaquin Benoit, rhp, Pittsburgh, to a $1 million, one-year contract; re-signed Alejandro De Aza, of, to a minor league contract ($800,000) and released him; signed Jeremy Hellickson, rhp, Baltimore, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Mark Reynolds, 1b, Colorado, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

JAPAN CENTRAL LEAGUE

CHUNICHI (1) — Signed Dillon Gee, rhp, Minnesota, to a $1.7 million, one-year contract.

YOMIURI (1) — Signed Koji Uehara, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a 300 million yen ($2,817,000), one-year contract.

SOUTH KOREA

KT WIZ (1) — Signed Jae-Gyun Hwang, 1b-3b, San Francisco.

LG TWINS (1) — Signed Hyun-Soo Kim, of, Philadelphia.

