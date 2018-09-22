Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Freshman Murray sparks Arkansas St comeback over UNLV, 27-20

September 22, 2018 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marcel Murray broke two tackles and burst 39 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown and added a two-point conversion as Arkansas State beat UNLV in a nonconference game, 27-20 on Saturday night.

The freshman got the start in the second half and picked up 95 yards on eight carries.

Trailing 19-7 early in the third quarter, UNLV came back behind a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to take a 20-19 lead. Armani Rogers capped a five-play, 70-yard drive with a one-yard plunge for a touchdown. On Arkansas State’s next possession, Javin White forced a Justice Hansen fumble at the Red Wolves 35. Four plays later Lexington Thomas ran 10 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.

UNLV got the ball with under two minutes left, but the Runnin’ Rebels were called for holding to stall their momentum and turned the ball over on downs.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hansen completed 19 of 27 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns for Arkansas State (3-1).

Rogers was just 5 of 21 passing and was picked off three times, but he carried 26 times for 181 yards and a score for UNLV (2-2).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech