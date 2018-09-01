Friday’s College Football Scores

EAST

Curry 44, Dean 41

FDU-Florham 35, College of NJ 21

Fairmont St. 31, Stonehill 19

MIT 23, Becker 3

Salisbury 48, Albright 14

Springfield 42, W. New England 21

Utica 9, St. Lawrence 6, OT

Wesley 34, Delaware Valley 10

Westfield St. 25, Nichols 14

WPI 54, Anna Maria 0

SOUTH

Duke 34, Army 14

Lindsey Wilson 50, Edward Waters 13

MIDWEST

E. Michigan 51, Monmouth (NJ) 17

Michigan St. 38, Utah St. 31

Millikin 25, Hope 21

St. Olaf 49, Crown (Minn.) 14

Syracuse 55, W. Michigan 42

Wisconsin 34, W. Kentucky 3

FAR WEST

Colorado 45, Colorado St. 13

Idaho St. 45, Western St. (Col.) 10

Nevada 72, Portland St. 19

Stanford 31, San Diego St. 10

