By The Associated Press

EAST

Bentley 24, S. Connecticut 22

CCSU 55, Lincoln (Pa.) 0

Endicott 17, Bridgewater (Mass.) 3

MIT 16, Curry 6

Advertisement

Nichols 35, Anna Maria 14

NY Maritime 51, Mass.-Maritime 21

SOUTHWEST

TCU 42, SMU 12

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.