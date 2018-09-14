Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Briar Woods 39, Rock Ridge 3

Daniel Boone, Tenn. 48, Gate City 13

George Marshall 31, Herndon 10

George Mason 48, Nelson County 0

Lee High 27, Eastside 26

Manassas Park 27, TJ-Alexandria 12

Paul VI 28, Potomac School 14

Ridgeview 27, Union 14

Riverside 28, St. John Paul the Great 3

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 51, Phelps School, D.C. 0

Thomas Walker 14, Rye Cove 13

Woodgrove 42, Tuscarora 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia vs. Snow Hill, Md., ppd. to Sep 17th.

Bruton vs. New Kent, ppd.

Chincoteague vs. West Point, ppd.

Deep Creek vs. Western Branch, ppd. to Sep 18th.

Denbigh vs. Menchville, ppd.

Grace Christian-Raleigh, N.C. vs. Southampton Academy, ccd.

Granby vs. Norcom, ppd.

Hargrave Military vs. Rocky Mount Homeschool, ppd.

Hopewell vs. Powhatan, ppd. to Sep 17th.

Kempsville vs. Tallwood, ppd.

Lake Taylor vs. Maury, ppd. to Sep 17th.

Middlesex vs. Lancaster, ppd.

North Stafford vs. William Fleming, ppd.

Ocean Lakes vs. Salem-Va. Beach, ppd.

Southampton vs. Colonial Heights, ppd.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Va. Episcopal, ccd.

Tabb vs. York, ppd. to Sep 18th.

Trinity Episcopal vs. Norfolk Academy, ccd.

Warhill vs. Lafayette, ppd. to Oct 23rd

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

