Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Scores

September 14, 2018 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL=

Briar Woods 39, Rock Ridge 3

Daniel Boone, Tenn. 48, Gate City 13

George Marshall 31, Herndon 10

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

George Mason 48, Nelson County 0

Lee High 27, Eastside 26

Manassas Park 27, TJ-Alexandria 12

Paul VI 28, Potomac School 14

Ridgeview 27, Union 14

Riverside 28, St. John Paul the Great 3

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 51, Phelps School, D.C. 0

Thomas Walker 14, Rye Cove 13

Woodgrove 42, Tuscarora 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcadia vs. Snow Hill, Md., ppd. to Sep 17th.

Bruton vs. New Kent, ppd.

Chincoteague vs. West Point, ppd.

Deep Creek vs. Western Branch, ppd. to Sep 18th.

Denbigh vs. Menchville, ppd.

Grace Christian-Raleigh, N.C. vs. Southampton Academy, ccd.

Granby vs. Norcom, ppd.

Hargrave Military vs. Rocky Mount Homeschool, ppd.

Hopewell vs. Powhatan, ppd. to Sep 17th.

Kempsville vs. Tallwood, ppd.

Lake Taylor vs. Maury, ppd. to Sep 17th.

Middlesex vs. Lancaster, ppd.

North Stafford vs. William Fleming, ppd.

Ocean Lakes vs. Salem-Va. Beach, ppd.

Southampton vs. Colonial Heights, ppd.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Va. Episcopal, ccd.

Tabb vs. York, ppd. to Sep 18th.

Trinity Episcopal vs. Norfolk Academy, ccd.

Warhill vs. Lafayette, ppd. to Oct 23rd

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech