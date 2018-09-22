Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Amelia County 41, Bluestone 10

Appomattox 49, Dan River 33

Arcadia 48, Broadwater Academy 0

Atlee 28, Armstrong 18

Blacksburg 24, Salem 21

Bluefield, W.Va. 60, Tazewell 18

Broad Run 41, Rock Ridge 0

Brookville 23, Amherst County 0

Brunswick 14, Windsor 7

Buckingham County 19, Nottoway 3

C.D. Hylton 15, Gar-Field 0

Castlewood 16, Rye Cove 13

Central Lunenburg 48, Cumberland 6

Centreville 45, South Lakes 8

Chancellor 36, James Monroe 29

Chantilly 27, Battlefield 6

Chilhowie 59, Northwood 9

Christchurch 12, Atlantic Shores Christian 6

Clarke County 45, Washington, W.Va. 8

Clover Hill 31, James River-Midlothian 21

Colonial Beach 53, Mathews 0

Colonial Forge 35, Riverbend 0

Colonial Heights 28, Meadowbrook 20

Cosby 42, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Covenant School 60, Brunswick Academy 0

Craig County 34, Twin Valley 16

Culpeper 21, Spotsylvania 10

Deep Run 35, J.R. Tucker 21

Dinwiddie 69, Prince George 26

Dominion 21, Heritage (Leesburg) 14

Douglas Freeman 17, John Marshall 6

East Rockingham 49, Page County 6

Eastern Montgomery 30, Bland County 22

Eastern View 42, Courtland 13

Eastside 35, Thomas Walker 28

Edison 35, TJ-Alexandria 0

Episcopal 40, Maret, D.C. 0

Fairfax 15, Annandale 8

Falls Church 35, George Marshall 19

Fishburne Military 28, Quantico 0

Flint Hill 42, Collegiate-Richmond 0

Fluvanna 22, Monticello 17

Franklin County 16, Bassett 7

Freedom (Woodbridge) 75, Osbourn 6

GW-Danville 66, Martinsville 19

George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Auburn 27

Giles 24, Floyd County 21

Glen Allen 28, Hermitage 7

Glenvar 27, Carroll County 19

Good Counsel, Md. 55, Bishop Sullivan 0

Graham 44, Central Wise 10

Grayson County 27, Marion 12

Greensville County 54, Surry County 21

Gretna 70, Chatham 0

Grundy 20, Honaker 0

Hampton 14, Bethel 0

Harrisonburg 35, Broadway 7

Hedgesville, W.Va. 45, James Wood 20

Henrico 44, Patrick Henry-Ashland 6

Heritage-Lynchburg 25, E.C. Glass 22

Hidden Valley 37, Abingdon 25

Highland Springs 71, Lee-Davis 8

Holston 33, Rural Retreat 14

Hopewell 35, Petersburg 14

Hurley 26, Montcalm, W.Va. 6

Indian River 42, Nansemond River 6

Isle of Wight Academy 48, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0

J.I. Burton 50, Twin Springs 0

James Madison 35, Washington-Lee 17

Jamestown 21, Grafton 13

Jefferson Forest 57, Liberty-Bedford 34

Justice 35, McLean 14

King George 34, Caroline 15

King William 35, Washington & Lee 12

Kinston Parrott Academy, N.C. 42, Southampton Academy 22

Lake Braddock 36, Yorktown 0

Lake Taylor 58, Norview 27

Langley 42, Oakton 7

Liberty Christian 28, Rustburg 21

Lloyd Bird 7, Huguenot 6

Loudoun County 28, Riverside 0

Luray 56, Wilson Memorial 35

Magna Vista 42, Patrick County 21

Manchester 47, Midlothian 3

Massaponax 44, North Stafford 7

Maury 30, Booker T. Washington 22

Millbrook 53, Fauquier 26

Mount Vernon 49, Wakefield 7

Mountain View 30, Stafford 7

Nandua 36, Lancaster 34

Nansemond-Suffolk 40, Portsmouth Christian 13

Norcom 16, Churchland 0

North Cross 67, Hargrave Military 14

Northside 27, Lord Botetourt 24

Northumberland 61, Middlesex 0

Orange County 30, Charlottesville 14

Park View-South Hill 28, Franklin 13

Parry McCluer 52, Nelson County 6

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 43, John Battle 24

Paul VI 28, St. John Paul the Great 7

Poquoson 27, New Kent 0

Potomac 20, Colgan 18

Potomac Falls 36, Freedom (South Riding) 10

Prince Edward County 56, Randolph Henry 12

Pulaski County 34, Cave Spring 0

Radford 45, Alleghany 7

Richlands 27, William Byrd 21

Ridgeview 49, Lee High 7

Rockbridge County 14, Fort Defiance 10

Sherando 55, Liberty-Bealeton 21

Skyline 42, George Mason 22

South County 36, Hayfield 6

Southampton 24, Sussex Central 6

Spotswood 37, William Fleming 15

St. Annes-Belfield 42, Hampton Roads 0

St. Christopher’s 27, Norfolk Academy 24

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 20, Fork Union Prep 13

Stone Bridge 42, John Champe 7

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 21, Brooke Point 17

Strasburg 22, Warren County 21, OT

Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 21

Trinity Episcopal 35, Bishop Ireton 0

Tunstall 43, Halifax County 29

Turner Ashby 34, Waynesboro 7

Tuscarora 35, Briar Woods 23

Union 33, Gate City 13

Va. Episcopal 60, Kenston Forest 12

Varina 49, Hanover 7

West Point 51, Northampton 8

Western Albemarle 28, Powhatan 21

Westfield 62, West Springfield 21

William Campbell 20, Altavista 18

William Monroe 20, Madison County 14

Woodbridge 41, Forest Park 0

Woodrow Wilson 20, Granby 7

Woodside 26, Heritage-Newport News 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Albemarle vs. Louisa, ppd. to Sep 22nd.

Great Bridge vs. Deep Creek, ppd. to Sep 22nd.

Lee-Springfield vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd.

Warhill vs. Bruton, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.