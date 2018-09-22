Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 22, Wheaton 0

Allegany 49, Williamsport 28

Annapolis 62, South River 27

Annapolis Area Christian 28, Mt. Carmel 14

Archbishop Curley 24, Severn 21

Atholton 43, Mt. Hebron 13

Bel Air 28, Elkton 27

Bethesda 55, Northwood 20

Broadneck 61, Arundel 49

Brunswick 24, Frederick 21

Bullis 22, Quince Orchard 14

C. H. Flowers 41, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

Calvert 27, Lackey 6

Calvert Hall College 43, Concordia Prep 6

Cambridge/SD 39, Col. Richardson 32

Catoctin 35, Smithsburg 11

Century 14, Francis Scott Key 7

Clarksburg 43, Springbrook 10

Clear Spring 54, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 27

Damascus 44, Magruder 12

Dunbar, D.C. 50, Capitol Christian Academy 0

Dundalk 35, Catonsville 0

Eastern Tech 13, New Town 7

Fairmont Heights 40, Potomac 33

Fort Hill 19, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 7

Frankfort, W.Va. 14, Northern Garrett 6

Franklin 42, Kenwood 0

Frederick Douglass 14, Largo 0

Glenelg 35, Reservoir 0

Good Counsel 55, Bishop Sullivan, Va. 0

Harford Tech 48, Patterson Mill 0

Havre de Grace 14, Aberdeen 0

Hereford 44, Randallstown 22

Howard 25, Marriotts Ridge 20

Hubie Blake 42, Poolesville 6

Huntingtown 44, Leonardtown 0

James M. Bennett 56, Easton 28

Joppatowne 8, North East 3

Kent County 56, Snow Hill 0

Kent Island 27, Stephen Decatur 6

Lake Clifton 12, Carver Vo- Tech 6

Lansdowne 21, Sparrows Point 0

Laurel, Del. 78, Washington 27

Liberty 56, Winters Mill 0

Linganore 57, Thomas Johnson 13

Long Reach 60, Centennial 0

McDonogh School 35, National Christian Academy 18

Meade 40, North County 8

Middletown 42, Boonsboro 21

Milford Mill 61, Perry Hall 0

Mountain Ridge 62, Hampshire, W.Va. 13

National Academy Foundation 40, Southwestern 0

New Era Academy 12, Forest Park 6

North Caroline 41, Queen Annes County 6

North Harford 20, Fallston 13

North Point 42, Chopticon 19

Northeast – AA 21, Cape Henlopen, Del. 13

Northern – Cal 22, Great Mills 21

Northwest – Mtg 33, Gaithersburg 0

Oakdale 51, Urbana 0

Oakland Mills 50, Hammond 12

Paint Branch 40, Montgomery Blair 14

Parkside 21, Wicomico 6

Pasadena Chesapeake 14, Glen Burnie 0

Perryville 54, James Buchanan, Pa. 8

Reginald Lewis 44, Benjamin Franklin High School 0

Richard Montgomery 21, Sherwood 20

Rising Sun 34, Bohemia Manor 27

River Hill 23, Wilde Lake 15

Saint Paul’s Boys 27, Pallotti 26

Severna Park 28, Old Mill 21

South Carroll 33, Harwood Southern 30

South Hagerstown 47, Spring Mills, W.Va. 17

St. Charles 14, Patuxent 8

St. John’s Catholic Prep 62, Hancock 8

Suitland 42, Friendly 0

Thomas Stone 38, McDonough 28

Tuscarora 27, Baltimore Poly 8

Walkersville 28, North Hagerstown 0

Walter Johnson 42, John F. Kennedy 12

Watkins Mill 32, Seneca Valley 12

Westlake 29, La Plata 0

Westminster 51, Manchester Valley 10

Winston Churchill 42, Walt Whitman 7

Wootton 28, Rockville 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gwynn Park vs. Bladensburg, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

