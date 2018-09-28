Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Allegany 49, Silver Oak Academy 6

Annapolis 14, Meade 6

Arundel 61, Glen Burnie 14

Baltimore Douglass 12, Baltimore Poly 0

Boonsboro 48, Spring Mills, W.Va. 12

Bowie 21, Laurel 0

Broadneck 48, Northeast – AA 6

C. H. Flowers 26, Gwynn Park 6

Calvert 48, Thomas Stone 20

Cambridge/SD 64, Nandua, Va. 21

Carver Vo- Tech 8, Forest Park 6

Catoctin 39, Williamsport 34

Clarksburg 24, Gaithersburg 13

Col. Richardson 68, Arcadia, Va. 31

Dematha 53, Avalon 6

Dulaney 36, Catonsville 0

Dunbar, D.C. 54, Central 0

Easton 41, Harwood Southern 0

Edgewood 35, Elkton 14

Edmondson-Westside 22, City College 12

Eleanor Roosevelt 65, Surrattsville 0

Franklin 47, Dundalk 14

Frederick 37, Smithsburg 21

Georgetown Prep 9, Riverdale Baptist 6

Glenelg 52, Atholton 14

Harford Tech 65, Bluford Drew Jemison 0

Havre de Grace 17, Bel Air 7

Henry Wise 46, Parkdale 0

Howard 22, River Hill 7

James Buchanan, Pa. 41, Clear Spring 14

Kingsman Academy, D.C. 20, Brunswick 6

Lackey 41, La Plata 6

Lake Clifton 28, Reginald Lewis 22

Liberty 36, South Hagerstown 33

Linganore 35, Walkersville 0

Long Reach 13, Wilde Lake 9

Magruder 42, Northwood 6

Maryland School for the Deaf 27, Austin TSD, Texas 20

Montgomery Blair 20, Albert Einstein 0

Mountain Ridge 27, Frankfort, W.Va. 21

Mt. Hebron 47, Centennial 0

New Era Academy 14, National Academy Foundation 8

North Caroline 42, Stephen Decatur 0

North East 27, Patterson Mill 7

North Hagerstown 48, Digital Harbor 0

North Point 31, Huntingtown 6

Oakdale 44, Middletown 6

Oakland Mills 44, Marriotts Ridge 12

Old Mill 49, North County 29

Owings Mills 14, Eastern Tech 12

Paint Branch 66, Springbrook 0

Parkside 21, Kent Island 16

Pasadena Chesapeake 49, Lansdowne 20

Patuxent 36, McDonough 0

Perry Hall 6, Kenwood 3

Queen Annes County 35, Kent County 6

Quince Orchard 69, John F. Kennedy 0

Randallstown 24, Western STES 8

Reservoir 34, Hammond 0

Richard Montgomery 41, Walter Johnson 0

Rising Sun 51, Perryville 36

Saint Paul’s Boys 40, Archbishop Curley 22

Salesianum, Del. 38, Urbana 6

Severn 22, Concordia Prep 18

South River 23, Severna Park 14

St. Charles 12, Northern – Cal 0

St. Frances 51, Life Christian, Va. 6

St. Mary’s 17, John Carroll 0

St. Mary’s Ryken 34, Bullis 33

Suitland 35, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

Westlake 27, Great Mills 6

Wicomico 58, Washington 0

Winston Churchill 62, Bethesda 7

Woodlawn 63, Loch Raven 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hubie Blake vs. Seneca Valley, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Leonardtown vs. Chopticon, ppd. to Oct 1st.

Northwest – Mtg vs. Good Counsel, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Oxon Hill vs. Fairmont Heights, ppd. to Sep 29th.

South Carroll vs. Winters Mill, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Thomas Johnson vs. Tuscarora, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Walt Whitman vs. Wootton, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Watkins Mill vs. Rockville, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Westminster vs. Francis Scott Key, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

