Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 50, Central Wise 21
Albemarle 36, Monticello 0
Annandale 42, Washington-Lee 28
Atlee 34, Patrick Henry-Ashland 21
Bath County 24, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 21
Blacksburg 28, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 7
Bluefield, W.Va. 44, Richlands 10
Booker T. Washington 41, Churchland 18
Brentsville 12, George Mason 0
Briar Woods 50, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Brunswick Academy 44, Kenston Forest 32
Buffalo Gap 26, Page County 20
Cambridge/SD, Md. 64, Nandua 21
Carroll County 14, Floyd County 13, 2OT
Castlewood 36, Northwood 6
Central Lunenburg 29, Bluestone 14
Centreville 47, West Potomac 0
Chilhowie 37, Virginia High 7
Clarke County 31, Warren County 29
Col. Richardson, Md. 68, Arcadia 31
Colgan 38, Osbourn Park 13
Colonial Beach 30, West Point 6
Colonial Forge 17, Brooke Point 0
Cosby 7, Clover Hill 0
Courtland 38, Chancellor 22
Covenant School 62, Hampton Roads 0
Covington 56, Nelson County 14
Deep Run 40, Hermitage 14
Dinwiddie 35, Thomas Dale 31
Douglas Freeman 33, Glen Allen 32
E.C. Glass 35, Brookville 0
East Rockingham 41, Stuarts Draft 2
Eastern View 63, Spotsylvania 21
Edison 26, Wakefield 6
Episcopal 34, Collegiate-Richmond 17
Essex 15, TJ-Richmond 8
Falls Church 41, Herndon 25
Fort Chiswell 20, Auburn 14
Franklin 48, Surry County 12
Freedom (Woodbridge) 47, C.D. Hylton 13
GW-Danville 59, Patrick County 0
George Marshall 19, Justice 16, 2OT
George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Honaker 17
Glenvar 13, James River-Buchanan 2
Gloucester 23, Bethel 20
Goochland 21, Buckingham County 8
Graham 49, Princeton, W.Va. 10
Grassfield 28, Great Bridge 21
Grayson County 28, Bland County 0
Greenbrier East, W.Va. 14, Alleghany 0
Gretna 62, Altavista 0
Grundy 50, Twin Valley 16
Halifax County 34, Bassett 0
Handley 13, Fauquier 6, OT
Hanover 43, Lee-Davis 40
Hayfield 34, James Robinson 27
Heritage (Leesburg) 35, Loudoun Valley 6
Heritage-Newport News 34, Denbigh 12
Highland Springs 40, Henrico 6
Hopewell 35, Matoaca 29
Indian River 36, Deep Creek 0
J.I. Burton 41, Eastside 35
James Madison 27, South County 7
James Monroe 21, King George 7
Jefferson Forest 77, Liberty Christian 48
Kecoughtan 17, Hampton 7
Kettle Run 44, Millbrook 22
Lake Braddock 65, Oakton 0
Lakeland 37, Western Branch 7
Lee-Springfield 41, TJ-Alexandria 12
Lord Botetourt 57, Staunton River 7
Louisa 36, Western Albemarle 17
Madison County 67, Rappahannock County 7
Magna Vista 16, Franklin County 6
Manchester 79, James River-Midlothian 0
Marion 50, Lebanon 19
Massaponax 19, Riverbend 0
Maury 85, Woodrow Wilson 0
Midlothian 32, Huguenot 20
Mills Godwin 24, J.R. Tucker 6
Nansemond River 22, King’s Fork 7
Nansemond-Suffolk 34, Atlantic Shores Christian 15
Narrows 34, Holston 14
New Kent 42, Jamestown 7
Norfolk Academy 34, Fork Union Prep 21
North Cross 28, Blue Ridge 26
North Stafford 52, Stafford 27
Northampton 41, Middlesex 14
Northside 57, Galax 21
Nottoway 42, Cumberland 12
Ocean Lakes 57, Princess Anne 26
Oscar Smith 44, Hickory 0
Park View-South Hill 36, Greensville County 14
Parry McCluer 54, William Campbell 42
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46, Rural Retreat 13
Petersburg 42, Colonial Heights 22
Poquoson 20, Warhill 3
Potomac 21, Gar-Field 20
Powhatan 23, Charlottesville 6
Prince George 33, Meadowbrook 0
Pulaski County 49, Hidden Valley 21
Radford 38, Giles 0
Rappahannock 48, Mathews 8
Ridgeview 35, Gate City 7
Riverheads 65, Stonewall Jackson 7
Riverside 27, Dominion 7
Roanoke Catholic 59, Hargrave Military 16
Rustburg 20, Amherst County 15
Salem 41, Christiansburg 7
Smithfield 32, Tabb 20
Southampton Academy 56, Cary Christian, N.C. 14
Spotswood 40, Broadway 7
St. Frances, Md. 51, Life Christian 6
Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 7
Strasburg 28, Skyline 3
Sussex Central 34, Windsor 22
Tazewell 52, Hurley 0
Thomas Walker 36, Pineville, Ky. 22
Tunstall 27, Martinsville 13
Tuscarora 35, Rock Ridge 7
Union 28, Morristown West, Tenn. 20
Varina 74, Armstrong 22
West Springfield 48, McLean 14
Westfield 28, Patriot 0
William Byrd 42, William Fleming 0
Woodbridge 21, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 7
York 28, Grafton 0
Yorktown 21, Chantilly 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fork Union Prep vs. Appomattox, ccd.
George Wythe-Richmond vs. Monacan, ppd. to Oct 1st.
Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd. to Sep 29th.
Randolph Henry vs. Amelia County, ppd.
Woodstock Central vs. King William, ppd. to Sep 29th.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
