Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 50, Central Wise 21

Albemarle 36, Monticello 0

Annandale 42, Washington-Lee 28

Atlee 34, Patrick Henry-Ashland 21

Bath County 24, Pocahontas County, W.Va. 21

Blacksburg 28, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 7

Bluefield, W.Va. 44, Richlands 10

Booker T. Washington 41, Churchland 18

Brentsville 12, George Mason 0

Briar Woods 50, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Brunswick Academy 44, Kenston Forest 32

Buffalo Gap 26, Page County 20

Cambridge/SD, Md. 64, Nandua 21

Carroll County 14, Floyd County 13, 2OT

Castlewood 36, Northwood 6

Central Lunenburg 29, Bluestone 14

Centreville 47, West Potomac 0

Chilhowie 37, Virginia High 7

Clarke County 31, Warren County 29

Col. Richardson, Md. 68, Arcadia 31

Colgan 38, Osbourn Park 13

Colonial Beach 30, West Point 6

Colonial Forge 17, Brooke Point 0

Cosby 7, Clover Hill 0

Courtland 38, Chancellor 22

Covenant School 62, Hampton Roads 0

Covington 56, Nelson County 14

Deep Run 40, Hermitage 14

Dinwiddie 35, Thomas Dale 31

Douglas Freeman 33, Glen Allen 32

E.C. Glass 35, Brookville 0

East Rockingham 41, Stuarts Draft 2

Eastern View 63, Spotsylvania 21

Edison 26, Wakefield 6

Episcopal 34, Collegiate-Richmond 17

Essex 15, TJ-Richmond 8

Falls Church 41, Herndon 25

Fort Chiswell 20, Auburn 14

Franklin 48, Surry County 12

Freedom (Woodbridge) 47, C.D. Hylton 13

GW-Danville 59, Patrick County 0

George Marshall 19, Justice 16, 2OT

George Wythe-Wytheville 41, Honaker 17

Glenvar 13, James River-Buchanan 2

Gloucester 23, Bethel 20

Goochland 21, Buckingham County 8

Graham 49, Princeton, W.Va. 10

Grassfield 28, Great Bridge 21

Grayson County 28, Bland County 0

Greenbrier East, W.Va. 14, Alleghany 0

Gretna 62, Altavista 0

Grundy 50, Twin Valley 16

Halifax County 34, Bassett 0

Handley 13, Fauquier 6, OT

Hanover 43, Lee-Davis 40

Hayfield 34, James Robinson 27

Heritage (Leesburg) 35, Loudoun Valley 6

Heritage-Newport News 34, Denbigh 12

Highland Springs 40, Henrico 6

Hopewell 35, Matoaca 29

Indian River 36, Deep Creek 0

J.I. Burton 41, Eastside 35

James Madison 27, South County 7

James Monroe 21, King George 7

Jefferson Forest 77, Liberty Christian 48

Kecoughtan 17, Hampton 7

Kettle Run 44, Millbrook 22

Lake Braddock 65, Oakton 0

Lakeland 37, Western Branch 7

Lee-Springfield 41, TJ-Alexandria 12

Lord Botetourt 57, Staunton River 7

Louisa 36, Western Albemarle 17

Madison County 67, Rappahannock County 7

Magna Vista 16, Franklin County 6

Manchester 79, James River-Midlothian 0

Marion 50, Lebanon 19

Massaponax 19, Riverbend 0

Maury 85, Woodrow Wilson 0

Midlothian 32, Huguenot 20

Mills Godwin 24, J.R. Tucker 6

Nansemond River 22, King’s Fork 7

Nansemond-Suffolk 34, Atlantic Shores Christian 15

Narrows 34, Holston 14

New Kent 42, Jamestown 7

Norfolk Academy 34, Fork Union Prep 21

North Cross 28, Blue Ridge 26

North Stafford 52, Stafford 27

Northampton 41, Middlesex 14

Northside 57, Galax 21

Nottoway 42, Cumberland 12

Ocean Lakes 57, Princess Anne 26

Oscar Smith 44, Hickory 0

Park View-South Hill 36, Greensville County 14

Parry McCluer 54, William Campbell 42

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 46, Rural Retreat 13

Petersburg 42, Colonial Heights 22

Poquoson 20, Warhill 3

Potomac 21, Gar-Field 20

Powhatan 23, Charlottesville 6

Prince George 33, Meadowbrook 0

Pulaski County 49, Hidden Valley 21

Radford 38, Giles 0

Rappahannock 48, Mathews 8

Ridgeview 35, Gate City 7

Riverheads 65, Stonewall Jackson 7

Riverside 27, Dominion 7

Roanoke Catholic 59, Hargrave Military 16

Rustburg 20, Amherst County 15

Salem 41, Christiansburg 7

Smithfield 32, Tabb 20

Southampton Academy 56, Cary Christian, N.C. 14

Spotswood 40, Broadway 7

St. Frances, Md. 51, Life Christian 6

Stone Bridge 42, Potomac Falls 7

Strasburg 28, Skyline 3

Sussex Central 34, Windsor 22

Tazewell 52, Hurley 0

Thomas Walker 36, Pineville, Ky. 22

Tunstall 27, Martinsville 13

Tuscarora 35, Rock Ridge 7

Union 28, Morristown West, Tenn. 20

Varina 74, Armstrong 22

West Springfield 48, McLean 14

Westfield 28, Patriot 0

William Byrd 42, William Fleming 0

Woodbridge 21, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 7

York 28, Grafton 0

Yorktown 21, Chantilly 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fork Union Prep vs. Appomattox, ccd.

George Wythe-Richmond vs. Monacan, ppd. to Oct 1st.

Liberty-Bedford vs. Heritage-Lynchburg, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Randolph Henry vs. Amelia County, ppd.

Woodstock Central vs. King William, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

