Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 45, Gate City 13

Amelia County 47, Brunswick 12

Appomattox 35, Rustburg 7

Atlantic Shores Christian 35, Hargrave Military 0

Atlee 21, Deep Run 13

Auburn 49, Craig County 0

Battlefield 29, Colgan 6

Bishop Ireton 28, St. Albans, D.C. 10

Blacksburg 45, Lord Botetourt 35

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, King & Queen 8

Brentsville 14, Fauquier 7

Brooke Point 30, King George 3

Brookville 52, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 0

Buckingham County 27, Chatham 0

Buffalo Gap 42, Parry McCluer 41

Cave Spring 62, Staunton River 20

Centreville 14, John Champe 0

Chilhowie 49, J.I. Burton 14

Churchland 22, Grafton 0

Clover Hill 13, Prince George 12

Colonial Forge 45, Albemarle 7

Cosby 15, Matoaca 10

Covenant School 62, St. Annes-Belfield 20

Dan River 24, Bassett 20

Dinwiddie 57, Smithfield 24

Douglas Freeman 38, James River-Midlothian 21

E.C. Glass 45, Halifax County 0

East Rockingham 48, Madison County 13

Eastern Montgomery 14, Hurley 12

Eastern View 66, Turner Ashby 14

Floyd County 27, Patrick County 7

Fort Defiance 17, Stuarts Draft 10

Fredericksburg Christian 53, Fuqua School 6

GW-Danville 56, Amherst County 7

Galax 41, Radford 21

George Marshall 31, McLean 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 6, Fort Chiswell 2

Giles 33, Christiansburg 14

Glenvar 28, Covington 14

Gonzaga College, D.C. 38, Bishop Sullivan 0

Goochland 38, Fork Union Prep 7

Graham 41, Tazewell 19

Grayson County 21, Carroll County 13

Gretna 48, Tunstall 7

Grundy 40, River View, W.Va. 12

Hayfield 35, Edison 0

Henrico 68, Hermitage 0

Herndon 17, Lee-Springfield 12

Highland Springs 36, Woodside 6

Holston 44, Twin Springs 0

Honaker 21, Castlewood 6

Hopewell 41, Tabb 0

Indian River 53, Norview 26

Isle of Wight Academy 42, Portsmouth Christian 0

James Madison 41, Fairfax 7

James Monroe 45, Charlottesville 20

James River-Buchanan 49, Randolph Henry 15

James Robinson 40, Chantilly 13

Jefferson Forest 30, Magna Vista 18

Kecoughtan 14, Bethel 8

Kenston Forest 36, Brunswick Academy 19

Kettle Run 33, Warren County 7

King William 62, Bruton 0

Lafayette 49, Norcom 12

Lake Taylor 50, Western Branch 15

Lee High 48, Lebanon 8

Lee-Davis 14, Mills Godwin 7

Lloyd Bird 36, Thomas Dale 20

Louisa 45, Chancellor 20

Luray 35, Strasburg 7

Manchester 75, Riverbend 0

Marion 57, Northwood 12

Massaponax 27, Woodgrove 6

Maury 16, Nansemond River 15

Monacan 45, Glen Allen 13

Narrows 36, Bland County 6

New Kent 33, Colonial Heights 0

Northside 61, Heritage-Lynchburg 26

Nottoway 27, Greensville County 8

Orange County 30, Culpeper 28

Page County 16, Nelson County 6

Park View-South Hill 32, Bluestone 30

Patrick Henry-Ashland 51, Caroline 6

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Rye Cove 13

Powhatan 14, Midlothian 7

Prince Edward County 39, Altavista 14

Pulaski County 51, William Fleming 0

Ridgeview 49, Shelby Valley, Ky. 0

Riverheads 49, Bath County 6

Roanoke Catholic 62, Fishburne Military 8

Salem 17, Franklin County 3

Salem-Va. Beach 19, Princess Anne 6

Sherando 42, Jefferson, W.Va. 6

South Lakes 28, Falls Church 0

Spotswood 39, William Monroe 10

Spotsylvania 21, Fluvanna 14

St. Michael 56, Richmond Christian 0

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 51, Paul VI 14

Stephen Decatur, Md. 58, Arcadia 20

Stone Bridge 42, Loudoun Valley 6

T.C. Williams 34, Gar-Field 13

Tallwood 22, Green Run 21, OT

Thomas Walker 29, Harlan, Ky. 24

Twin Valley 22, Montcalm, W.Va. 16

Union 42, Richlands 28

Varina 51, Meadowbrook 6

Virginia High 20, John Battle 13

Warwick 20, Menchville 12

West Springfield 37, Oakton 0

William Byrd 45, Hidden Valley 21

William Campbell 41, Central Lunenburg 21

Wilson Memorial 47, Waynesboro 28

Woodrow Wilson 14, Lakeland 7

Woodstock Central 42, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 0

York 39, Gloucester 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Armstrong vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd. to Sep 24th.

Briar Woods vs. North Stafford, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Broadway vs. Skyline, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Essex vs. Franklin, ppd. to Sep 3rd.

Georgetown Prep, Md. vs. Woodberry Forest, ccd.

Great Bridge vs. Booker T. Washington, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Heritage (Leesburg) vs. Rock Ridge, ppd.

John Marshall vs. Petersburg, ppd. to Aug 31st.

Lake Braddock vs. West Potomac, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Langley vs. Mount Vernon, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. Courtland, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Nansemond-Suffolk vs. Blue Ridge, ppd.

Osbourn Park vs. Forest Park, ppd.

Patriot vs. Mountain View, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Potomac Falls vs. Dominion, ppd. to Sep 1st.

R.E. Lee-Staunton vs. Rockbridge County, ppd. to Sep 3rd.

Riverside vs. Freedom (South Riding), ppd. to Sep 1st.

St. Christopher’s vs. Trinity Episcopal, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Stafford vs. Potomac, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), ppd. to Sep 1st.

Tuscarora vs. Broad Run, ppd. to Sep 1st.

W.T. Woodson vs. Annandale, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Westfield vs. South County, ppd. to Sep 1st.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

