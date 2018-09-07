Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bel Air 13, C. H. Flowers 2

Berks Catholic, Pa. 14, McDonogh School 13

Bohemia Manor 24, Winters Mill 0

Advertisement

Calvert 28, Leonardtown 0

Century 21, Williamsport 0

Col. Richardson 33, Snow Hill 0

Elkton 28, North East 10

Fort Hill 16, Morgantown, W.Va. 7

Francis Scott Key 40, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 0

Frankfort, W.Va. 54, Smithsburg 20

Hedgesville, W.Va. 42, Mountain Ridge 7

Huntingtown 3, Lackey 0

Kent County 20, Washington 6

Kent Island 38, James M. Bennett 27

Loyola 24, Boys Latin 0

North Hagerstown 35, Manchester Valley 28

Northeast – AA 27, Aberdeen 6

Oakland Southern 42, Moorefield, W.Va. 0

Overlea 28, Pikesville 0

Rising Sun 41, Fallston 0

Riverdale Baptist 41, Oxon Hill 0

Tucker County, W.Va. 7, Northern Garrett 0

Westminster 19, South Hagerstown 18

Wicomico 18, Stephen Decatur 8

Woodbridge, Del. 49, Cambridge/SD 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Archbishop Spalding vs. Benedictine, Va., ccd.

Bowie vs. Suitland, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Brunswick vs. Clear Spring, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Bullis vs. Fork Union Prep, Va., ppd. to Sep 8th.

Chopticon vs. La Plata, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Eastern Tech vs. Parkville, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Eleanor Roosevelt vs. Carver Vo- Tech, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Franklin vs. Dematha, ppd. to Sep 9th.

Great Mills vs. Thomas Stone, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Harwood Southern vs. Friendly, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Hereford vs. Sparrows Point, ppd. to Sep 8th.

John F. Kennedy vs. Poolesville, ppd.

Landon vs. St. Mary’s, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Largo vs. Perryville, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Linganore vs. Edgewood, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Loch Raven vs. Randallstown, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Milford Mill vs. Woodlawn, ppd. to Sep 8th.

North Point vs. Westlake, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Northern – Cal vs. Patuxent, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Pallotti vs. Bishop O’Connell, Va., ppd. to Sep 8th.

Patterson vs. Hyattsville Northwestern, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Perry Hall vs. Towson, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Severna Park vs. Pasadena Chesapeake, ppd. to Sep 8th.

South River vs. Glen Burnie, ppd. to Sep 8th.

St. Charles vs. McDonough, ppd. to Sep 8th.

St. John’s Catholic Prep vs. Concordia Prep, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Tower Hill, Del. vs. Harford Tech, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Watkins Mill vs. Magruder, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Western STES vs. Kenwood, ppd. to Sep 8th.

Wheaton vs. Northwood, ppd. to Sep 8th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.