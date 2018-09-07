Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G R.J. Hunter.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with NT Eddie Goldman on a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Damore’ea Stringfellow from the practice squad.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Alex Ross.
CAMPBELL — Named Tyler Shewmaker assistant baseball coach. Named Ryan Bertram director of baseball operations.
LEHIGH — Promoted Billy Dunn to director of men’s basketball operations and enrichment. Named Greg Tarca men’s basketball video coordinator.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Monica Mesalles Nassi women’s gymnastics coach.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.