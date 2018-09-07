Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Corban Joseph from Bowie (EL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled LHP Williams Jerez from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated SS Didi Gregorius from the 10-day DL.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released LHP Anthony Pacillo.

Advertisement

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated OF Robert Garcia and C Wagner Gomez. Placed INFs Dan Lyons and Jordany Valdespin on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G R.J. Hunter.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Agreed to terms with NT Eddie Goldman on a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Damore’ea Stringfellow from the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released QB Alex Ross.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed RW Drew Stafford to a professional tryout agreement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Acquired $75,000 in general allocation money from the New York for the rights M Jean-Christophe Koffi. Claimed D Kevin Ellis off waivers from Chicago. Placed D Taylor Kemp on the season ending injury list.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Jean-Christophe Koffi to an MLS homegrown contract, effective Jan. 1, 2019

United States League

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed M Jean-Christophe Koffi for the remainder of the 2018 season.

COLLEGE

CAMPBELL — Named Tyler Shewmaker assistant baseball coach. Named Ryan Bertram director of baseball operations.

CHOWAN — Named Nicolette Dungee women’s lacrosse coach.

LEHIGH — Promoted Billy Dunn to director of men’s basketball operations and enrichment. Named Greg Tarca men’s basketball video coordinator.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Monica Mesalles Nassi women’s gymnastics coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.