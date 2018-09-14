Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

September 14, 2018
 
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Aaron Judge from the 10-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Joe Biagini from the 10-day DL. Reinstated C Russell Martin from paternity leave.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated RHP Dennis O’Grady and INF Jordany Valdespin. Placed LHP Jake Fisher and RHP Colton Murray on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended former New York Jets LB Dylan Donahue 14 weeks by the NFL for violating its substance abuse policy.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Erik Swoope to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed G Josh Sitton on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OT Brian Mihalik to the practice squad. Released LB Calvin Munson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Mychal Kendricks.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Gene St. Pierre men’s golf coach and Debbie Johnson women’s golf coach.

SKIDMORE — Promoted Mike McFerran to associate head baseball coach. Named Matt Pisani assistant baseball coach.

