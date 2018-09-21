Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Sports Transactions

September 21, 2018 2:59 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Fired manager Jeff Banister. Named Don Wakamatsu interim manager.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed SS Addison Russell on administrative leave.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Brian Price to the practice squad. Released DL Zaycoven Henderson from the practice squad.

SOCCER
United Soccer League

USL — Named Ryan Madden vice president of communications and public relations.

