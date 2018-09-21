Friday’s Sports Transactions

TEXAS RANGERS — Fired manager Jeff Banister. Named Don Wakamatsu interim manager.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed SS Addison Russell on administrative leave.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DL Brian Price to the practice squad. Released DL Zaycoven Henderson from the practice squad.
|SOCCER
|United Soccer League
USL — Named Ryan Madden vice president of communications and public relations.
