Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s Sports Transactions

September 28, 2018 10:31 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Bobby Wilson from the 10-day DL.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Kurt Rambis senior basketball adviser.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived HB Tra Carson from the reserve/injured list with an injury settlement.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted TE Mo Alie-Cox, RB Jeremy McNichols and DE Carroll Phillips from the practice squad. Waived LB Skai Moore and TE Erik Swoope. Placed OT-G Joe Haeg on the injured reserve list.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DL Darius Kilgo from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned D Simon Benoit, Jacob Larsson, Steven Oleksy, Josh Mahura and Andy Welinksi; Gs Kevin Boyle and Jared Coreau; Cs Sam Carrick, Chase De Leo and Anton Rodin; and RW Corey Tropp to San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned Cs Ryan Fitzgerald and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, RW Jordan Szwarz and D Jakub Zboril to Providence (AHL) and C Jakub Lauko to Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL). Placed G Zane McIntyre on waivers.

DALLAS STARS — Assigned D Dillon Heatherington and Reece Scarlett to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with D Jared McIsaac on a three-year entry-level contract. Assigned C Wade Megan to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Placed G Al Montoya on waivers.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Ty Smith to Spokane (WHL). Assigned Fs Kevin Rooney and Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Cs Lias Andersson and Steven Fogarty; D Libor Hajek, Rob O’Gara and Ryan Lindgren; LW Michael Lindqvist and RW Ville Meskanen to Hartford (AHL). Placed D Chris Bigras, C Peter Holland, LW Cole Schneider and Gs Marek Mazanec and Dustin Tokarski on waivers.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned LWs Tyrell Goulbourne and Carsen Twarynski to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned Gs Mikhail Berdin and Eric Comrie; D Sami Niku, Nelson Nogier and Peter Stoykewych; Fs Mason Appleton, Jansen Harkins, Skyler McKenzie, Kristian Reichel and CJ Suess to Manitoba (AHL). Placed D Cam Schilling and Fs- Dennis Everberg, Seth Griffith, Nic Kerdiles and JC Lipon on waivers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Department of Transportation (DOT)...
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors carve concrete slab as part of SF Fleet Week

Today in History

1998: House begins Clinton impeachment inquiry