Friday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated C Bobby Wilson from the 10-day DL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Named Kurt Rambis senior basketball adviser.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived HB Tra Carson from the reserve/injured list with an injury settlement.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted TE Mo Alie-Cox, RB Jeremy McNichols and DE Carroll Phillips from the practice squad. Waived LB Skai Moore and TE Erik Swoope. Placed OT-G Joe Haeg on the injured reserve list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted DL Darius Kilgo from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned D Simon Benoit, Jacob Larsson, Steven Oleksy, Josh Mahura and Andy Welinksi; Gs Kevin Boyle and Jared Coreau; Cs Sam Carrick, Chase De Leo and Anton Rodin; and RW Corey Tropp to San Diego (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned Cs Ryan Fitzgerald and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, RW Jordan Szwarz and D Jakub Zboril to Providence (AHL) and C Jakub Lauko to Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL). Placed G Zane McIntyre on waivers.

DALLAS STARS — Assigned D Dillon Heatherington and Reece Scarlett to Texas (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with D Jared McIsaac on a three-year entry-level contract. Assigned C Wade Megan to Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Placed G Al Montoya on waivers.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Ty Smith to Spokane (WHL). Assigned Fs Kevin Rooney and Brett Seney to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Cs Lias Andersson and Steven Fogarty; D Libor Hajek, Rob O’Gara and Ryan Lindgren; LW Michael Lindqvist and RW Ville Meskanen to Hartford (AHL). Placed D Chris Bigras, C Peter Holland, LW Cole Schneider and Gs Marek Mazanec and Dustin Tokarski on waivers.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned LWs Tyrell Goulbourne and Carsen Twarynski to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned Gs Mikhail Berdin and Eric Comrie; D Sami Niku, Nelson Nogier and Peter Stoykewych; Fs Mason Appleton, Jansen Harkins, Skyler McKenzie, Kristian Reichel and CJ Suess to Manitoba (AHL). Placed D Cam Schilling and Fs- Dennis Everberg, Seth Griffith, Nic Kerdiles and JC Lipon on waivers.

