At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 53 42 .558 Schaumburg 45 50 .474 Washington 54 41 .568 Traverse City 43 51 .457 Windy City 42 53 .442 Lake Erie 49 47 .510 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 51 44 .537 Gateway 37 58 .389 Southern Illinois 48 46 .511 Florence 49 46 .516 Normal 47 46 .505 Evansville 50 44 .532

___

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie 6, Washington 5

Schaumburg 7, Joliet 5

Windy City at Traverse City, cancelled

River City 4, Florence 1

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville 4, Normal 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

