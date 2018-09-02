Listen Live Sports

Frontier League

September 2, 2018 1:02 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Washington 54 41 .568
Joliet 53 42 .558 1
Lake Erie 49 47 .510
Schaumburg 45 50 .474 9
Traverse City 43 51 .457 10½
Windy City 42 53 .442 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 51 44 .537
Evansville 51 44 .537
Florence 49 46 .516 2
Southern Illinois 48 46 .511
Normal 47 47 .500
Gateway 37 58 .389 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Lake Erie 6, Washington 5

Schaumburg 7, Joliet 5

Windy City at Traverse City, cancelled

River City 4, Florence 1

Gateway at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville 4, Normal 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Lake Erie, 2:05 p.m.

Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

