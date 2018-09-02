At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Joliet 53 42 .558 Schaumburg 45 50 .474 Washington 54 42 .563 Traverse City 43 51 .457 Windy City 42 53 .442 Lake Erie 50 47 .515 West Division W L Pct. GB River City 51 44 .537 Gateway 38 58 .396 Southern Illinois 48 47 .505 Florence 49 46 .516 Normal 47 47 .500 Evansville 51 44 .537

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie 10, Washington 4

Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

