Frontier League

September 2, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Joliet 53 42 .558
Schaumburg 45 50 .474
Washington 54 42 .563
Traverse City 43 51 .457
Windy City 42 53 .442
Lake Erie 50 47 .515
West Division
W L Pct. GB
River City 51 44 .537
Gateway 38 58 .396
Southern Illinois 48 47 .505
Florence 49 46 .516
Normal 47 47 .500
Evansville 51 44 .537

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie 10, Washington 4

Windy City at Traverse City, 5:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 6:05 p.m.

Florence at River City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Gateway, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

