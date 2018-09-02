|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|54
|42
|.563
|Schaumburg
|45
|51
|.469
|Washington
|54
|42
|.563
|Traverse City
|44
|51
|.463
|Windy City
|42
|54
|.438
|Lake Erie
|50
|47
|.515
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|52
|44
|.542
|Gateway
|39
|58
|.402
|Southern Illinois
|48
|48
|.500
|Florence
|49
|47
|.510
|Normal
|47
|47
|.500
|Evansville
|51
|44
|.537
___
Lake Erie 10, Washington 4
Traverse City 8, Windy City 5
Joliet 7, Schaumburg 3
River City 9, Florence 0
Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway 3, Southern Illinois 2
No games scheduled
Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.