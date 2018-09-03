|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Washington
|54
|42
|.563
|–
|y-Joliet
|54
|42
|.563
|–
|Lake Erie
|50
|46
|.521
|4
|Schaumburg
|45
|51
|.469
|9
|Traverse City
|44
|51
|.463
|9½
|Windy City
|41
|54
|.432
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-River City
|52
|44
|.542
|–
|y-Evansville
|51
|45
|.531
|1
|Florence
|49
|47
|.510
|3
|Southern Illinois
|48
|47
|.505
|3½
|Normal
|48
|47
|.505
|3½
|Gateway
|38
|58
|.396
|14
x-Clinch Division
y-Clinched Playoff
___
Lake Erie 10, Washington 4
Traverse City 8, Windy City 5
Joliet 7, Schaumburg 3
River City 9, Florence 0
Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.
Gateway 3, Southern Illinois 2
No games scheduled
Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.
River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
