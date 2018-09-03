Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frontier League

September 3, 2018 2:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Washington 54 42 .563
y-Joliet 54 42 .563
Lake Erie 50 46 .521 4
Schaumburg 45 51 .469 9
Traverse City 44 51 .463
Windy City 41 54 .432 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
y-River City 52 44 .542
y-Evansville 51 45 .531 1
Florence 49 47 .510 3
Southern Illinois 48 47 .505
Normal 48 47 .505
Gateway 38 58 .396 14

x-Clinch Division

y-Clinched Playoff

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Erie 10, Washington 4

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Traverse City 8, Windy City 5

Joliet 7, Schaumburg 3

River City 9, Florence 0

Evansville at Normal, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway 3, Southern Illinois 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

River City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech