|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Joliet
|54
|42
|.563
|—
|Washington
|54
|42
|.563
|—
|Lake Erie
|50
|47
|.515
|4½
|Schaumburg
|45
|51
|.469
|9
|Traverse City
|44
|51
|.463
|9½
|Windy City
|42
|54
|.438
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|River City
|52
|44
|.542
|—
|Evansville
|51
|45
|.531
|1
|Florence
|49
|47
|.510
|3
|Normal
|48
|47
|.505
|3½
|Southern Illinois
|48
|48
|.500
|4
|Gateway
|39
|58
|.402
|13½
___
Washington 8, Evansville 4
Joliet 5, River City 4
No games scheduled
Evansville at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Joliet at River City, 7:35 p.m.
