Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire

September 1, 2018 6:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children who died in Chicago’s worst fire in over a decade.

The funeral held Saturday at Our Lady of Tepeyac Catholic Church honored five siblings and a cousin killed in the Aug. 28 apartment fire .

They were 14-year-old Cesar Contreras, 13-year-old Nathan Contreras, 11-year-old Xavier Contreras, 5-year-old Ariel Garcia, 3-month-old Amayah Almaraz and their cousin, 14-year-old Adrian Hernandez.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports family members wore white T-shirts with the airbrushed names of the children during the funeral. Arrangements are pending for the four other children killed in the fire.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Investigators say the fire started in the rear of the apartment building during a sleepover. The cause is under investigation.

City officials issued more than 40 code violations Friday against the building’s owner.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech