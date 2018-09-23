Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Galaxy beat Sounders for Kinnear’s 1st win as interim coach

September 23, 2018 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 18th goal of the season and Los Angeles beat the Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Sunday for Dominic Kinnear’s first victory as the Galaxy’s interim coach.

Los Angeles (11-11-8) snapped an eight-game winless stretch, getting its first win since July 29. Seattle (13-11-5) has lost two straight after a nine-game winning streak.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring in the ninth minute on a penalty kick. The Swede has 15 goals in his last 15 games. Ola Kamara drew the foul leading to first goal and he made it 2-0 in the 40th with an easy tap-in at the far post.

Emmanuel Boateng capped it with a goal in the 52nd by capitalizing on a defensive mistake.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Galaxy entered with just four goals in the past six series meetings, going 0-3-3. Seattle hadn’t allowed multiple goals since June 30th.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech