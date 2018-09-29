Galvis’ double lifts Padres over Diamondbacks 3-2 in 15

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Javy Guerra raced around the bases with one thought in mind. And even if third base coach Glenn Hoffman had held up his hands, Guerra was going to ignore them.

Freddy Galvis doubled home Guerra from first base with the winning run in the 15th inning Friday night to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a game that lasted 5 hours, 2 minutes.

“Even if I get the stop sign, I wasn’t to going stop,” Guerra said. “Right away I was going to home plate.”

Hunter Renfroe’s pinch-hit homer for the Padres with two outs in the 12th tied the score at 2. Renfroe was a late scratch from the starting lineup because he was ill.

“He wasn’t feeling good at all today,” manager Andy Green said. “I kept asking if he had a Kirk Gibson moment in him or a Michael Jordan flu game. He said he had a swing in him, and that’s what he had in him. He was able to go out there and gut it out in the outfield. That was gutsy from him.”

Archie Bradley gave up Renfroe’s tying drive.

“He was fairly upset about it walking back into the dugout,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “I know that Renfroe is a very capable hitter and if you make a mistake to him in the middle of the zone, he’s going to punish the ball. Archie’s been very effective as of late … and felt like it was the right situation. He just made one mistake.”

Guerra drew a pinch-hit walk from Matt Andriese (0-3) leading off the 15th and scored on Galvis’ double to right field.

Colten Brewer (1-0) worked two innings for his first major league win.

“It’s something that I will remember for a long time,” Brewer said. “I couldn’t be happier and it’s especially gratifying when it came in a long game like that. I just wanted to pitch in the big leagues and to get a win feels even better than I imagined.”

Nick Ahmed’s sacrifice fly put the Diamondbacks ahead 2-1 in the top of the 12th. Ahmed sent a shallow fly ball toward Franmil Reyes in right and initially Ketel Marte wasn’t going to try to advance from third base. But when Reyes was tardy in throwing the ball in, Marte took off and was safe on a close play at the plate.

Jose Pirela’s home run off Diamondbacks reliever Silvino Bracho in the seventh tied it 1-all. Arizona had taken the lead in the top of the inning when Chris Owings scored on a passed ball.

Padres rookie starter Eric Lauer allowed singles to the first two batters he faced — after limiting the Dodgers to one run over five innings in his previous outing. But the lefty tiptoed out of trouble in the first two innings.

From there, Lauer settled down. He gave up an unearned run and seven hits with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Owings opened the seventh with a single and John Ryan Murphy followed with a double. With the infield in, Galvis made a spectacular, over-the-shoulder catch in short center field on pinch-hitter Patrick Kivlehan’s popup to hold the runners.

Marte drew a walk to load the bases and then rookie catcher Francisco Mejia let Robert Stock’s outside pitch bounce off his glove. Owings scored to make it 1-0.

Arizona starter Patrick Corbin went five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out four but remained winless since Sept. 7.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: RHP Brett Kennedy (left knee) had surgery and is expected to be healthy for spring training.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (14-11, 4.75 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Saturday looking to snap a four-start losing streak. His last win came on Aug. 29 against the Giants. Godley is 3-4 with a 5.40 ERA in his career against the Padres.

Padres: RHP Jacob Nix (2-4, 6.81) makes his second career start versus Arizona, with both outings coming at Petco Park. He was charged with five runs and five hits while getting only two outs when facing the Diamondbacks on Aug. 16.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

