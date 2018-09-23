Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Game paused as soccer fans protest esports

September 23, 2018 4:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Soccer fans in Switzerland held up play by throwing tennis balls and games consoles on the field in an unusual protest against esports on Sunday.

The referee stopped the Swiss league game between host Young Boys and Basel for two minutes early on at Stade de Suisse while the pitch was cleared.

Young Boys fans held up a giant banner with the symbol of a pause button and television pictures showed a black games console on the pitch with a slogan opposing electronic gaming leagues.

European soccer clubs are increasingly looking to have a franchise in esports leagues.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Basel fans also had a banner expressing support for the pre-planned protest.

Defending Swiss champion Young Boys won the game 7-1 on the same artificial surface where it lost 3-0 to Manchester United on Wednesday in its Champions League debut.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech