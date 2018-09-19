Giants 5, Padres 4

San Francisco San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Tmlnson ss-2b 5 0 1 0 Galvis ss 5 2 4 0 d’Arnud 2b-1b 5 0 1 0 F.Reyes rf 5 1 2 3 Lngoria 3b 5 0 1 0 Renfroe lf 5 0 1 1 Hundley c 4 2 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Ar.Grca 1b 3 1 1 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ph-ss 0 1 0 0 Pirela 2b 4 0 1 0 Pence rf 4 1 2 3 Margot cf 2 0 0 0 C.Shaw lf 3 0 1 2 Spngnbr 3b 3 0 0 0 G.Hrnan cf 3 0 1 0 Lcchesi p 1 0 0 0 Blanco ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Ellis ph 0 1 0 0 D.Hllnd p 2 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0 Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 Slater ph 1 0 0 0 Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Myers ph 1 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 5 9 5 Totals 34 4 9 4

San Francisco 020 100 020—5 San Diego 101 020 000—4

E_Spangenberg (6). DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_San Francisco 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Hundley (11), Pence (9), Galvis 2 (28), Renfroe (23). HR_Pence (3), F.Reyes (16). SB_Pence (5), C.Shaw (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Holland 5 5 4 4 2 6 Strickland 1 0 0 0 2 1 Dyson W,4-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Melancon H,8 1 2 0 0 1 0 Smith S,14-17 1 1 0 0 0 3 San Diego Lucchesi 5 7 3 3 1 8 Strahm H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Castillo H,9 1 0 0 0 0 3 Stammen L,8-3 BS,5 1 2 2 2 1 1 Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:20. A_26,285 (42,445).

