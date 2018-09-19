Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Giants 5, Padres 4

September 19, 2018 1:47 am
 
1 min read
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Tomlinson ss-2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .213
d’Arnaud 2b-1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .227
Longoria 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .248
Hundley c 4 2 1 0 0 1 .242
Garcia 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .346
d-Crawford ph-ss 0 1 0 0 1 0 .255
Pence rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .215
Shaw lf 3 0 1 2 1 2 .219
Hernandez cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .240
e-Blanco ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Holland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .058
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Slater ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 5 9 5 2 16
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Galvis ss 5 2 4 0 0 0 .238
Reyes rf 5 1 2 3 0 2 .279
Renfroe lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .252
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242
Pirela 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Margot cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .247
Spangenberg 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Lucchesi p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .065
a-Ellis ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .289
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Myers ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Totals 34 4 9 4 5 10
San Francisco 020 100 020—5 9 0
San Diego 101 020 000—4 9 1

a-walked for Lucchesi in the 5th. b-struck out for Strahm in the 6th. c-struck out for Strickland in the 7th. d-walked for Garcia in the 8th. e-flied out for Hernandez in the 8th. f-struck out for Dyson in the 8th. g-struck out for Yates in the 9th.

E_Spangenberg (6). LOB_San Francisco 7, San Diego 8. 2B_Hundley (11), Pence (9), Galvis 2 (28), Renfroe (23). HR_Pence (3), off Lucchesi; Reyes (16), off Holland. RBIs_Pence 3 (22), Shaw 2 (6), Reyes 3 (27), Renfroe (63). SB_Pence (5), Shaw (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Garcia, Holland 2, Panik); San Diego 4 (Renfroe, Hedges, Spangenberg, Mejia). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 11; San Diego 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hosmer. GIDP_Reyes, Hedges.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Tomlinson, d’Arnaud, Garcia), (Tomlinson, d’Arnaud).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holland 5 5 4 4 2 6 84 3.57
Strickland 1 0 0 0 2 1 26 3.73
Dyson, W, 4-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.85
Melancon, H, 8 1 2 0 0 1 0 18 2.60
Smith, S, 14-17 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 1.76
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 5 7 3 3 1 8 94 3.74
Strahm, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.03
Castillo, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 3.12
Stammen, L, 8-3, BS, 5-5 1 2 2 2 1 1 27 2.70
Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.01

WP_Lucchesi.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:20. A_26,285 (42,445).

