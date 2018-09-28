Listen Live Sports

Giants place RB Jonathan Stewart on injured reserve

September 28, 2018 4:50 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants placed Jonathan Stewart, their most experienced running back, on injured reserve Friday.

Stewart, who joined the Giants this year after 10 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, has a foot injury. His spot on the roster was taken by Jawill Davis, a wide receiver from Bethune-Cookman. Davis joins tight end Garrett Dickerson as newcomers to the roster. They could make their NFL debuts on Sunday when the Giants host the New Orleans Saints.

Stewart played in each of the Giants’ first three games, but was third on the depth chart behind Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman. He gained 17 yards on six rushes.

He is the Panthers’ career rushing leader with 7,318 yards and 1,699 carries.

___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

