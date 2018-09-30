Gilbert, DeCastro return for Steelers against Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line is back to full strength for Sunday night’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.

All-Pro right guard David DeCastro and right tackle Marcus Gilbert are back in the lineup as the Steelers look for their second straight win. DeCastro missed two games with a fractured right hand. Gilbert sat out last Monday as Pittsburgh won in Tampa Bay.

The Steelers will be without two members of the secondary. Cornerback Mike Hilton is out with an elbow injury and safety Morgan Burnett is out with a groin injury.

The list of inactive players:

Advertisement

RAVENS: QB Robert Griffin, WR Anthony Averett, C Hroniss Grasu, DT Willie Henry, TE Hayden Hurst, DT Zach Sieler, WR Jordan Lasley.

STEELERS: WR Justin Hunter, S Marcus Allen, OL Zach Banner, DE L.T. Walton, CB Mike Hilton, S Morgan Burnett, QB Mason Rudolph.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.