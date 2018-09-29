Glimmer of hope for US at Ryder Cup…Rockies aim for NL West title…Jones to start at QB for Duke

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — There’s a glimmer of hope for the U.S. team at the Ryder Cup, after the Americans won the last two matches of the day. But Europe still has a commanding lead going to the final day, up 10-6. For the U.S. to retain the cup, they’ll need to pull off something similar to some of the best comebacks in Ryder Cup history.

DENVER (AP) — The Rockies try to move closer to clinching their first NL West championship when they host Washington tonight. Jon Gray starts for Colorado against Stephen Strasburg. Colorado locked up at least a wild card by beating the Nationals last night for their eighth straight win. They hold a one-game edge over the Dodgers for the division lead.

NEW YORK (AP) — David Wright will start at third base for the New York Mets against Miami tonight in his farewell game before a sellout crowd at Citi Field. The Mets captain finally made it back into a major league game last night. He grounded out in his first plate appearance in nearly 2½ years as New York lost 8-1 to the Marlins. The 35-year-old expects this weekend to mark his final appearance in the big leagues.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Daniel Jones will start for No. 22 Duke tonight against Virginia Tech, three weeks after breaking his collar bone. The right-handed Jones broke his left clavicle in the second half of a victory at Northwestern on Sept. 8. Quentin Harris led Duke to victories at Baylor and against North Carolina Central. The Hokies have their own injury troubles. Kansas transfer Ryan Willis is expected to start tonight in place of quarterback Josh Jackson, who broke his fibula in a loss at Old Dominion.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has opened basketball practice under new coach Dan Hurley a day after being notified by the NCAA of alleged recruiting and other violations during Kevin Ollie’s tenure at the school. Hurley says he’s aware of the allegations and trusts the judgment of the administration. The allegations include improper workouts and unethical conduct by Ollie for allegedly provided false or misleading information about video calls to a recruit from two former UConn stars, Hall of Famer Ray Allen and Rudy Gay.

