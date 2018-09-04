Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Newtown Square, Pa.

Course: Aronimink GC. Yardage: 7,267. Par: 70.

Purse: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1,620,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, Noon-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, Noon-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Marc Leishman.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won the Dell Technologies Championship.

Notes: This is the third FedEx Cup playoff event, with the top 30 advancing to the Tour Championship at East Lake in two weeks. …. DeChambeau is assured of being the No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship. At stake this week is getting one of the top five seeds. Those players only need to win the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup title and the $10 million bonus. … Aronimink last held a PGA Tour event in 2010 and 2011 when the AT&T National moved there from Congressional ahead of the 2011 U.S. Open. Justin Rose and Nick Watney won those two years. Tiger Woods, whose foundation ran the tournament, tied for 46th in 2010 and did not play in 2011 because of leg injuries. … Rickie Fowler is playing his first FedEx Cup playoffs event. He missed the last two with an injury. He started at No. 17 and now is No. 26. … Aronimink is where Gary Player won the PGA Championship in 1962. The club will host the Women’s PGA Championship in 2020 and the PGA Championship in 2027.

Next tournament: Tour Championship on Sept. 20-23.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

OMEGA EUROPEAN MASTERS

Site: Crans Montana, Switzerland.

Course: Crans-sur-Sierre GC. Yardage: 6,848. Par: 70.

Purse: 2.5 million euros. Winner’s share: 416,667 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Matt Fitzpatrick.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Last week: Matthew Wallace won Made in Denmark.

Notes: Wallace became the first three-time winner on the European Tour this year. Even with three victories, he is only No. 17 in the Race to Dubai. … Wallace earned 70 world ranking points for his three European Tour victories, six fewer than ranking points awarded to World Golf Championships. … Thomas Bjorn announces his four captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup on Wednesday. None of the eight players who qualified for the European team are playing. … With his runner-up finish last week in Denmark, Lee Westwood moved to No. 43 in the Race to Dubai, one spot behind Matt Kuchar. … The tournament dates to 1972 when Graham Marsh won. … John Daly is in the field. The only American winner of the event is Craig Stadler. … Martin Kaymer is playing. He is at No. 63 in the Race to Dubai. … Nick Price won his first European Tour event at Crans Montana in 1980.

Next week: KLM OPen.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Marina Alex won the Cambia Portland Open.

Next week: Evian Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

WEB.COM TOUR

Last week: Kramer Hickok won the DAP Championship.

Next week: Albertsons Boise Open.

Money leader: Sungjae Im.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Scott McCarron won the Shaw Charity Classic.

Next week: The Ally Challenge.

Charles Schwab Cup leader:

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

International Golf Federation: World Amateur Team, Carton House GC, Kildare, Ireland. Defending champion: Australia. Online: www.igfgolf.org

Mackenzie Tour: Mackenzie Investments Open, Elm Ridge CC (North), Montreal. Defending champion: Hank Lebioda. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada

PGA Tour China: Qinhuangdao Championship, Qinhuangdao GC, Qinhuangdao, China. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/china

Japan Golf Tour: ISPS Handa Match Play, Hatoyama CC, Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: Shingo Katayama. Online: www.jgto.org

Challenge Tour: Bridgestone Challenge, Luton Hoo Hotel Golf & Spa, Luton, England. Defending champion: Oscar Lengden. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

Staysure Tour: European Tour Properties Senior Classic, Lighthouse Golf & Spa Resort, Balchik, Bulgaria. Defending champion: Santiago Luna. Online: www.europeantour.com/staysuretour

WOMEN

Ladies European Tour: Lacosta Ladies French Open, Golf du Medoc, Le Pian-Medoc, France. Defending champion: Cristie Kerr. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Symetra Tour: Garden City Charity Classic, Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City, Kan. Defending champion: Anne-Catherine Tanguay. Online: www.symetratour.com

Japan LPGA: Japan LPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup, Kosugi CC, Toyama, Japan. Defending champion: Ji-Hee Lee. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

Korean LPGA: KG-Edaily Ladies Open, Sunning Point CC, Yongin, South Korea. Defending champion: Ji-Hyun Kim. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

