Golf Glance

PGA TOUR

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Atlanta

Course: East Lake GC. Yardage: 7,385. Par: 70.

Purse: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1,620,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6:30 (NBC); Sunday, Noon-1:30 p.m. Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele.

FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau.

Last tournament: Keegan Bradley won the BMW Championship.

Notes: This is the fourth and final playoff event for the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus. The top five seeds — Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau and Justin Thomas — only have to win the tournament to capture the FedEx Cup. … Thomas will try to become the first player to win the FedEx Cup in consecutive years. … Tiger Woods is the only player to win the FedEx Cup twice. Woods is in the Tour Championship for the first time since 2013. This is his first appearance in the Tour Championship without having won during the season. … Nine of the 30 players have not won this season. … Seventeen players from the 30-man field were in the Tour Championship last year. … Bill Haas (No. 25) in 2011 is the lowest seed to win the FedEx Cup. … Jordan Spieth missed qualifying for the Tour Championship for the first time. Spieth is the only American on the Ryder Cup team not at East Lake. … Europe has six Ryder Cup players at the Tour Championship. … This will be the last year of four FedEx Cup playoff events. There will be three events next year.

Next week: Ryder Cup.

Online: www.pgatour.com

WEB.COM TOUR

WEB.COM TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Atlantic Beach, Fla.

Course: Atlantic Beach CC. Yardage: 6,849. Par: 71.

Purse: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 1:30-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jonathan Byrd.

Money leader: Sungjae Im.

Last week: Sangmoon Bae won the Albertsons Boise Open.

Notes: This is the final event of the Web.com Tour Finals that offers the top 25 players from the four-event money list a full PGA Tour next year. … Among those who already have secured cards are Hunter Mahan, Sangmoon Bae, Robert Streb, Matt Jones, Peter Malnati and Michael Thompson. … Wes Roach is holding down the 25th spot by $280 over Scott Pinckney. … Ben Crane is at No. 30, while two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton is at No. 40. … Unlike last year, there will be a week off after the Web.com Tour Championship, giving players who earn cards a chance to get to California for the Safeway Open to start the new PGA Tour season.

Next tournament: End of season.

Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SANFORD INTERNATIONAL

Site: Sioux Falls, S.D.

Course: Minnehaha CC. Yardage: Par: 71.

Purse: $1.8 million. Winner’s share: $270,000.

Television: Friday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Paul Broadhurst won the Ally Challenge.

Notes: Broadhurst has rallied in the final round at all five of his PGA Tour Champions victories. … Miguel Angel Jimenez, who leads the Schwab Cup by 86,060 over Scott McCarron, is not playing. … This is the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event in South Dakota since the Siouxland Open in 2001 on what is now the Web.com Tour. … Bernhard Langer is not playing. He was in Atlanta to receive the Payne Stewart Award. … Steve Stricker is playing for the seventh time this year on the PGA Tour Champions. He is 11th in the Charles Schwab Cup.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

EUROPEAN TOUR

PORTUGAL MASTERS

Site: Vilamoura, Portugal.

Course: Dom Pedro Victoria GC. Yardage: 7,146. Par: 71.

Purse: 2 million euros. Winner’s share: 333,333 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-8:30 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to Noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Lucas Bjerregaard.

Race to Dubai leader: Francesco Molinari.

Last week: Wu Ashun won the KLM Open.

Notes: Sergio Garcia has entered the tournament for the first time to prepare for the Ryder Cup. He was a captain’s pick for Europe. … Also playing the Portugal Masters is Thorbjorn Olesen, who makes his Ryder Cup debut next week. … The Dom Pedro Victoria course was designed by Arnold Palmer. … The field features five Masters champions in Garcia, Danny Willett, Charl Schwartzel, Angel Cabrera and Jose Maria Olazabal. Also in the field is Padraig Harrington, a three-time major champion.

Next week: Ryder Cup.

Online: www.europeantour.com

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Angela Stanford won the Evian Championship.

Next week: Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia.

Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.

Online: www.lpga.com

OTHER TOURS

MEN

USGA: U.S. Mid-Amateur (Sept. 22-27), Charlotte CC, Charlotte, N.C. Defending champion: Matt Parziale. Online: www.usga.org

Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour: Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup, Musashi CC (Sasai Course), Saitama, Japan. Defending champion: Daisuke Kataoka. Online: www.jtgo.org and www.asiantour.com

Challenge Tour: Provence Open, Golf International de Pont Royal, Mallemort, France. Defending champion: New event. Online: www.europeantour.com/challengetour

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: Brazil Open, Fazenda Boa Vista, Porto Feliz, Brazil. Defending champion: Rodolfo Cazaubon. Online: www.pgatour.com/la/en

WOMEN

USGA:U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur (Sept. 22-27), Norwood Hills CC, St. Louis. Defending champion: Kelsey Chugg. Online: www.usga.org

Symetra Tour: Guardian Championship, Capitol Hill GC, Prattville, Ala. Defending champion: Lindsey Weaver. Online: www.symetratour.com

Ladies European Tour: Estrella Damm Ladies Open, Terramar GC, Sitges, Spain. Defending champion: Florentyna Parker. Online: www.ladieseuropeantour.com

Korean LPGA: Se Ri Pak Invitational, 88 Country Club, Yongin, South Korea. Defending champion: Jeong-eun Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr

Japan LPGA: Miyagi TV Cup Dunlop Women’s Open, Rifu GC, Miyagi, Japan. Defending champion: Nasa Hataoka. Online: www.lpga.or.jp

