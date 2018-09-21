Listen Live Sports

Guard Wilson dismissed from Miami Hurricanes basketball team

September 21, 2018 6:03 pm
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Guard Miles Wilson has been dismissed from the Miami Hurricanes’ basketball program for failing to meet team expectations.

Wilson transferred from Mount St. Mary’s a year ago and was expected to see significant playing time as a sophomore this season. He averaged 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds as a freshman before leaving Mount St. Mary’s.

The Hurricanes announced Wilson’s departure Friday.

