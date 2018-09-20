Listen Live Sports

Gulfstream’s Championship Meet to set purse, stakes records

September 20, 2018 1:59 pm
 
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gulfstream Park’s upcoming championship meet will have a record 105 stakes, combining to offer another record of $29 million in purses.

The meet is from Dec. 1 through March 31.

It’s highlighted by the Pegasus World Cup Championship on Jan. 26, with a $9 million dirt race and a newly added $7 million turf race.

Other top days on the Gulfstream calendar include the Sunshine Millions on Jan. 19, the Holy Bull on Feb. 2, the Fountain of Youth on March 2 and the Florida Derby on March 30. Out of the last six Kentucky Derby winners, three have prepped by winning the Florida Derby.

Gulfstream will also play host to racing’s annual Eclipse Awards for the seventh straight year, those trophies to be handed out on Jan. 24.

