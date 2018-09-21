Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gurriels are 1st brothers with multiple homers on same day

September 21, 2018 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORONTO (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his older brother, Yuli, have become the first brothers in major league history to have multihomer games on the same day.

Toronto’s Lourdes Gurriel homered in the first and fourth innings Friday night in the Blue Jays’ 11-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. He also became the first rookie in Blue Jays history to homer in three straight at-bats after hitting a game-tying homer in the ninth inning of Toronto’s win on Thursday. Lourdes Gurriel, who has 11 homers this season, is the 14th Toronto player to achieve the feat, the first since Josh Donaldson on Sept. 16-17, 2017.

Houston’s Yuli Gurriel hit a grand slam in the first inning and added a two-run shot in the third inning of the Astros’ 11-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. He has 12 homers this season.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech