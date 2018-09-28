Haas to keep Grosjean and Magnussen for 2019

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Formula One team Haas says it is keeping drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for next year.

Team principal Guenther Steiner says “retaining both drivers was a pretty easy decision” because of their experience and the team’s higher points total this season.

Grosjean, who has been with Haas since it joined F1 in 2016, failed to score points in any of the first eight races this year but turned his season around with a fourth-place finish in Austria in July. He has amassed nine penalty points over various incidents, putting him on the verge of a one-race ban.

Magnussen is ninth in the standings, with Grosjean 12th.

