Hallenbeck’s 3 TDs spark Marist comeback, tops Dayton 28-17

September 29, 2018 5:02 pm
 
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Hallenbeck ran for two scores and threw for a third as Marist returned home for the first time since its season opener to beat Dayton, 28-17 in a Pioneer Football League contest Saturday afternoon, snapping a string of three straight losses.

Hallenbeck dashed in from five-yards out early in the second quarter to give the Red Foxes a 14-0 advantage only to watch as Dayton scored 17 straight points to take a 17-14 lead when Matt Tunnacliffe pulled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jack Cook with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

Hallenbeck needed less than two minutes to put Marist (1-3, 1-1) back in front for good, scoring on a 24-yard run and added a 56-yard scoring pass to Juston Christian early in the fourth quarter.

Hallenbeck completed 12 of 15 passes for 176 yards and ran for 38 yards on four carries.

Cook finished 16-for-35 for 168 yards for Dayton (2-3, 1-1).

