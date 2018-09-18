Listen Live Sports

Heat say Dion Waiters won’t be ready for training camp

September 18, 2018 4:53 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters will begin this season as he finished last season — unable to play.

The team announced Tuesday that Waiters has not recovered sufficiently enough from left ankle surgery to be ready for the start of training camp next week. Heat President Pat Riley says it’s unlikely that Waiters will be ready for the start of the regular season as well.

The announcement wasn’t a total surprise. Waiters was told when he had the procedure in mid-January that he could be sidelined for up to 10 months.

Waiters was driving into the lane in a game against Minnesota on March 17, 2017, when he turned the ankle. He missed the final 13 games of that season.

He labored through the start of last season and twisted the ankle again on Dec. 22.

Waiters is due to make about $11.5 million this season, the second year of a four-year deal.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

