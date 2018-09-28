Hertha hands Bayern a 2-0 defeat on Niko Kovac’s return

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday, dealing its former player Niko Kovac his first loss as coach of the German champion.

Kovac was part of Hertha’s midfield with Pal Dardai — who is now Hertha’s coach — from 2003 to 2006.

Dardai outwitted him this time, as veteran forward Vedad Ibisevic and league top-scorer Ondrej Duda struck in the first half to hand Bayern its first defeat in all competitions this season.

It was also the second consecutive league game that Bayern dropped points, after Augsburg struck late to snatch a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

The win moved Hertha level on 13 points with Bayern, which leads on goal difference but can be overtaken after this weekend’s games.

The 34-year-old Ibisevic rewarded the home side’s promising start when he converted a penalty in the 23rd minute.

Defender Jerome Boateng — also back at his former club — conceded it by bringing down Salomon Kalou with a careless challenge, after Manuel Neuer made a brilliant save to deny the Ivorian striker.

Bayern responded with more pressure. Joshua Kimmich did brilliantly to elude defender Karim Rekik with a flick, only for teammate Franck Ribery to block his goal-bound shot.

Just before the break, Kalou played in Valentino Lazaro, who cut the ball back for Duda to rifle in under the bar. It was the Slovakia midfielder’s fifth goal of the season.

Kovac brought on Thomas Mueller for Arjen Robben early in the second half. The Dutch winger appeared to question the decision as he talked with his coach.

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski was foiled by goalkeeper Thomas Kraft, who was playing due to a thigh injury for regular Rune Jarstein.

